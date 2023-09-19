My AirTags are still visible but every time I try to download offline Apple Maps my phone freezes.
Isn’t the whole purpose of AirTags to know where they are?😁
I have been running the betas of iPadOS 17 on my iPad6 for a few weeks and now 17 proper. Maybe it’s just because this particular iPad is old but am getting reduced battery life and occasional lockups.
On my iPad, Maps are not loading properly in Explore (actual map) mode - but are OK in Satellite mode. This is also affecting the maps in Find My. Maps are showing buildings as washed-out gray shapes on a cream background - no roads or other details. Nav directions not working.
Deleted Maps and re-downloaded. Also re-booted iPad. Didn't fix anything.
MadEngineer: Oh fun, my AirTags have disappeared
@MadEngineer Open the covid tracer app - it has been shut down for around a month now :)
Grabbing this update on all my devices now! Interestingly, one of their big things were bug fixing with this release kinda like what they did with iOS 12.
TvOS and iPad OS too!
I updated my iPad Pro this morning, seems to be working ok. I don't see a lot of changes just tweeks here and there. I no longer have an iPhone or apple watch I will try ATV later today. Is it next week that Mac OS update rolls out?
Yep, macOS Sonoma will be released next Wednesday (27 September) NZ time, 26th in the US.
Has anyone tried the offline maps feature? If it works with Carplay then it would be useful for when I visit my parents at the top of the South Island as there is a huge mobile coverage blackspot across the Whangamoas.
The Watch OS update will be useful for me if and when the topographical maps roll out beyond the US.
Haven’t tried the new Apple Maps offline but when we’re overseas I have frequently used Google Maps offline maps with CarPlay - they’re brilliant and expect Apple offline maps to be the same.
was using it on beta, worked fine with carplay
Been using the Betas of iOS and WatchOS for a little while now.
The latest RC versions wer released a week or so ago and have been remarkably stable, however the battery life on WatchOS has been lacklustre.
WatchOS has been a couple of steps backward and a step or so forward. Can't swipe between faces anymore. Battery is taking a hit and the stopwatch now is forced into light mode.
One bright spot is the new Apple Watch Ultra face - Modular Ultra. It's a good one. Very customisable in that you can add 6 - 7 complications (depending on if you go with large or small time font) and have a choice of counting seconds, altitude or depth surrounding the face.
Don't like the new dock, many intuitive gestures/actions have been changed and/or removed.
Apparently TvOS now has 6 to a row instead of 5. Does it get any bigger....
