Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsApple iOS and devicesIOS 17 released, +watchOS 10.0
MadEngineer

3483 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

#307092 19-Sep-2023 08:05
Send private message quote this post

Oh fun, my AirTags have disappeared




You're not on Atlantis anymore, Duncan Idaho.

View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic
 1 | 2
Senecio
2097 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3129227 19-Sep-2023 08:08
Send private message quote this post

My AirTags are still visible but every time I try to download offline Apple Maps my phone freezes.

 
 
 
 

You will find anything you want at MightyApe (affiliate link).
Dingbatt
6369 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3129228 19-Sep-2023 08:10
Send private message quote this post

Isn’t the whole purpose of AirTags to know where they are?😁

 

I have been running the betas of iPadOS 17 on my iPad6 for a few weeks and now 17 proper. Maybe it’s just because this particular iPad is old but am getting reduced battery life and occasional lockups.




“We’ve arranged a society based on science and technology, in which nobody understands anything about science technology. Carl Sagan 1996

MadEngineer

3483 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3129232 19-Sep-2023 08:17
Send private message quote this post

Post restart the phone has been super slow sometimes, like 10 seconds to tap the address bar. Also the grammar suggestions are super weird and predictive text nowhere near what it used to be.

It has also turned off contact tracing, which is probably a good thing haha




You're not on Atlantis anymore, Duncan Idaho.



eracode
Smpl Mnmlst
7144 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3129243 19-Sep-2023 08:30
Send private message quote this post

On my iPad, Maps are not loading properly in Explore (actual map) mode - but are OK in Satellite mode. This is also affecting the maps in Find My. Maps are showing buildings as washed-out gray shapes on a cream background - no roads or other details. Nav directions not working.

 

Deleted Maps and re-downloaded. Also re-booted iPad. Didn't fix anything.




Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.

MadEngineer

3483 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3129251 19-Sep-2023 08:50
Send private message quote this post

MadEngineer: Oh fun, my AirTags have disappeared


Turned the phone off n on fixed that.

Also the phone said the govt turned off exposure tracing, then when I went to check that in settings, the option has gone completely. Was that done only today?




You're not on Atlantis anymore, Duncan Idaho.

michaelmurfy
cat
12015 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3129253 19-Sep-2023 08:55
Send private message quote this post

@MadEngineer Open the covid tracer app - it has been shut down for around a month now :)

 

Grabbing this update on all my devices now! Interestingly, one of their big things were bug fixing with this release kinda like what they did with iOS 12.




Michael Murphy | https://murfy.nz
Referral Links: Tessie | Tesla | Quic Broadband (use R122101E7CV7Q for free setup)

Are you happy with what you get from Geekzone? Please consider supporting us by subscribing.
Opinions are my own and not the views of my employer.

MadEngineer

3483 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3129259 19-Sep-2023 09:03
Send private message quote this post

Added WatchOS to the subject. I’ll do that one later today.




You're not on Atlantis anymore, Duncan Idaho.



michaelmurfy
cat
12015 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3129276 19-Sep-2023 09:43
Send private message quote this post

TvOS and iPad OS too!




Michael Murphy | https://murfy.nz
Referral Links: Tessie | Tesla | Quic Broadband (use R122101E7CV7Q for free setup)

Are you happy with what you get from Geekzone? Please consider supporting us by subscribing.
Opinions are my own and not the views of my employer.

MikeB4
17932 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3129280 19-Sep-2023 09:53
Send private message quote this post

I updated my iPad Pro this morning, seems to be working ok. I don't see a lot of changes just tweeks here and there. I no longer have an iPhone or apple watch I will try ATV later today. Is it next week that Mac OS update rolls out?

Benjip
889 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

  #3129294 19-Sep-2023 10:13
Send private message quote this post

Yep, macOS Sonoma will be released next Wednesday (27 September) NZ time, 26th in the US.

alasta
6136 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #3129371 19-Sep-2023 10:50
Send private message quote this post

Has anyone tried the offline maps feature? If it works with Carplay then it would be useful for when I visit my parents at the top of the South Island as there is a huge mobile coverage blackspot across the Whangamoas. 

 

The Watch OS update will be useful for me if and when the topographical maps roll out beyond the US. 

eracode
Smpl Mnmlst
7144 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3129384 19-Sep-2023 11:46
Send private message quote this post

alasta:

 

Has anyone tried the offline maps feature? If it works with Carplay then it would be useful for when I visit my parents at the top of the South Island as there is a huge mobile coverage blackspot across the Whangamoas. 

 

The Watch OS update will be useful for me if and when the topographical maps roll out beyond the US. 

 

 

Haven’t tried the new Apple Maps offline but when we’re overseas I have frequently used Google Maps offline maps with CarPlay - they’re brilliant and expect Apple offline maps to be the same.




Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.

tripp
3769 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3129390 19-Sep-2023 12:25
Send private message quote this post

alasta:

 

Has anyone tried the offline maps feature? If it works with Carplay then it would be useful for when I visit my parents at the top of the South Island as there is a huge mobile coverage blackspot across the Whangamoas. 

 

The Watch OS update will be useful for me if and when the topographical maps roll out beyond the US. 

 

 

 

 

was using it on beta, worked fine with carplay 

 

 

Handsomedan
5848 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3129411 19-Sep-2023 13:45
Send private message quote this post

Been using the Betas of iOS and WatchOS for a little while now. 

 

The latest RC versions wer released a week or so ago and have been remarkably stable, however the battery life on WatchOS has been lacklustre. 

 

WatchOS has been a couple of steps backward and a step or so forward. Can't swipe between faces anymore. Battery is taking a hit and the stopwatch now is forced into light mode. 

 

One bright spot is the new Apple Watch Ultra face - Modular Ultra. It's a good one. Very customisable in that you can add 6 - 7 complications (depending on if you go with large or small time font) and have a choice of counting seconds, altitude or depth surrounding the face. 

 

Don't like the new dock, many intuitive gestures/actions have been changed and/or removed. 




Handsome Dan Has Spoken.
Handsome Dan needs to stop adding three dots to every sentence...

 

Handsome Dan does not currently have a side hustle as the mascot for Yale 

 

 

 

*Gladly accepting donations...

rb99
2906 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3129414 19-Sep-2023 14:03
Send private message quote this post

Apparently TvOS now has 6 to a row instead of 5. Does it get any bigger....




“The modern conservative is engaged in one of man's oldest exercises in moral philosophy; that is, the search for a superior moral justification for selfishness.” -John Kenneth Galbraith

 

rb99

 1 | 2
View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic





News and reviews »

Logitech G Takes Esports Performance to New Levels With New Pro Series Gear
Posted 15-Sep-2023 15:31

Western Digital Release PCIe Gen 4.0 NVMe SSD for Creative Professionals
Posted 15-Sep-2023 15:24

Nespresso Vertuo Creatista Review
Posted 14-Sep-2023 15:50

ToitÅ« Te Whenua Land Information New Zealand Makes Aerial Imagery Freely Available to the Public Using AWS
Posted 13-Sep-2023 09:40

GoPro Launches HERO12 Black
Posted 7-Sep-2023 01:00

Mighty Ape enters NZ telco arena with Mighty Mobile
Posted 28-Aug-2023 10:00

HP Smart Tank 7300 Series Review
Posted 27-Aug-2023 13:35

Western Digital Releases Expansion Card for Xbox
Posted 18-Aug-2023 09:34

DatAshur Pro C review
Posted 14-Aug-2023 17:32

Commerce Commission Gives Clearance for Microsoft to Buy Activision
Posted 9-Aug-2023 12:09

Hisense New Zealand Unveils 2023 TV Line-up
Posted 8-Aug-2023 16:18

Nespresso Introduces Vertuo Creatista and Vertuo Lattissima in New Zealand
Posted 8-Aug-2023 16:06

Synology WRX560 Mesh Router ReviewÂ 
Posted 7-Aug-2023 17:23

Mastercard Refreshes Experience Center in Singapore
Posted 3-Aug-2023 08:41

Real-Time AI-powered Scam Detection at Your Fingertips: Norton Genie
Posted 2-Aug-2023 17:05








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







Backblaze unlimited backup






RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2023 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 