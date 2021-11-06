cokemaster

Linux: Given that they haven't yet managed to roll out the WiFi calling that was supposed to be here in October, they may have to keep running that service for awhile yet. In which case I'd be interested, with the slight caveat that I have no easy way to get it at the moment.

My note 10 still isnt working on it, and its a reasonably modern phone.

We have a lot of customers using sure signals. We even use one in our Ahuriri office for our staff since our fleet phones are with VF.

I really jumped on the sure signals a few years ago, even putting up the outdoor and business ones at some beaches that lacked cellphone coverage hosting them and providing backhaul at no cost to vodafone. Anytime a customer called in the last 8 years and asked about cellphone repeaters, we sold them a sure signal.

I dont see wifi calling as a viable alternative until vodafone get most of the "in development" list on the actively working and compatible list.

They should have at least considered a 3 month crossover that started when their list was comparable to 2degrees.



So our plan is at the beginning of december to send out an email to our customers advising them to switch to 2degrees.



Unless of course there is some extension to the shutdown announced then I dont see any other way.