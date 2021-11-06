cokemaster

Hi team,
Not going to bs anyone - suresignals is EOL and the service is due to be retired by the end of the year.
If someone wants it - great. Otherwise it’s going into my next ewaste trip.
Pick up only. Auckland New lynn area.
Given that they haven't yet managed to roll out the WiFi calling that was supposed to be here in October, they may have to keep running that service for awhile yet. In which case I'd be interested, with the slight caveat that I have no easy way to get it at the moment.
@neb VodafoneNZ WiFi calling is live and since October and I know people using it and threads here on Geekzone about it
@neb VodafoneNZ WiFi calling is live and since October and I know people using it and threads here on Geekzone about it
@neb No it is live! Is your handset on the approved list as listed on the VodafoneNZ site?
Yes, it's a supported Oppo with the latest firmware, and I checked before I got it to make sure it was OK for WiFi calling.
Edited to add: Just checked again and it's still listed as "in development, months away". Which is weird since it's been enabled from day 1 on the non-Vodafone SIM.
My note 10 still isnt working on it, and its a reasonably modern phone.
We have a lot of customers using sure signals. We even use one in our Ahuriri office for our staff since our fleet phones are with VF.
I really jumped on the sure signals a few years ago, even putting up the outdoor and business ones at some beaches that lacked cellphone coverage hosting them and providing backhaul at no cost to vodafone. Anytime a customer called in the last 8 years and asked about cellphone repeaters, we sold them a sure signal.
I dont see wifi calling as a viable alternative until vodafone get most of the "in development" list on the actively working and compatible list.
They should have at least considered a 3 month crossover that started when their list was comparable to 2degrees.
So our plan is at the beginning of december to send out an email to our customers advising them to switch to 2degrees.
Unless of course there is some extension to the shutdown announced then I dont see any other way.
Ray Taylor
You might want to read the call quality mega thread first to make sure it's not out of the frying pan into the fire.
Linux: @neb start another thread and SparkNZ do not offer WiFi calling so not sure what you are on about to be honest!
Moved to this thread. And if Spark doesn't offer WiFi calling then someone needs to tell either my phone or Spark that:
By December this will stop working. We at work are getting our users who have them onto WiFi Calling.
Balm its gone!