Free: Vodafone Suresignal v3
cokemaster

Exited
4492 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#290366 6-Nov-2021 13:18
Hi team,

Not going to bs anyone - suresignals is EOL and the service is due to be retired by the end of the year.

If someone wants it - great. Otherwise it’s going into my next ewaste trip.

Pick up only. Auckland New lynn area.




webhosting

 1 | 2
neb

neb
6232 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2808540 6-Nov-2021 17:26
Not going to bs anyone - suresignals is EOL and the service is due to be retired by the end of the year.

 

 

 

Given that they haven't yet managed to roll out the WiFi calling that was supposed to be here in October, they may have to keep running that service for awhile yet. In which case I'd be interested, with the slight caveat that I have no easy way to get it at the moment.

Linux
8955 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2808552 6-Nov-2021 18:00
neb:
Not going to bs anyone - suresignals is EOL and the service is due to be retired by the end of the year.
Given that they haven't yet managed to roll out the WiFi calling that was supposed to be here in October, they may have to keep running that service for awhile yet. In which case I'd be interested, with the slight caveat that I have no easy way to get it at the moment.

 

@neb VodafoneNZ WiFi calling is live and since October and I know people using it and threads here on Geekzone about it

 

https://www.vodafone.co.nz/our-networks/wifi-calling/

cokemaster

Exited
4492 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2808556 6-Nov-2021 18:04
That’s one of the reasons why I’m offering the suresignal before it goes to ewaste… wifi calling is working well for me along with hand off and back again to 4G.

It’s light enough, I could send it if someone really wants it but need to see if the post shop is open.




neb

neb
6232 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2808571 6-Nov-2021 20:17
Linux:

@neb VodafoneNZ WiFi calling is live and since October and I know people using it and threads here on Geekzone about it

 

 

It's selectively live. On my phone I've got it enabled on the second, non-Vodafone SIM but not on the primary Vodafone SIM.

Linux
8955 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2808572 6-Nov-2021 20:19
neb:
Linux:

 

@neb VodafoneNZ WiFi calling is live and since October and I know people using it and threads here on Geekzone about it

 

It's selectively live. On my phone I've got it enabled on the second, non-Vodafone SIM but not on the primary Vodafone SIM.

 

@neb No it is live! Is your handset on the approved list as listed on the VodafoneNZ site?

neb

neb
6232 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2808573 6-Nov-2021 20:23
Linux:

neb: It's selectively live. On my phone I've got it enabled on the second, non-Vodafone SIM but not on the primary Vodafone SIM.

 

@Neb No it is live! Is your handset on the approved list as listed on the VodafoneNZ site?

 

 

Yes, it's a supported Oppo with the latest firmware, and I checked before I got it to make sure it was OK for WiFi calling.

 

 

Edited to add: Just checked again and it's still listed as "in development, months away". Which is weird since it's been enabled from day 1 on the non-Vodafone SIM.

Linux
8955 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2808574 6-Nov-2021 20:26
@Neb So then call VodafoneNZ and log a fault ticket that your phone is not working with WiFi calling

 

You can't come out with the line WiFi calling is not working cause your number is not attaching to the service

 

Better check was the handset purchased from VodafoneNZ?



neb

neb
6232 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2808575 6-Nov-2021 20:27
Linux:

@Neb So then call VodafoneNZ and log a fault ticket that your phone is not working with WiFi calling

 

 

See my previous post, Vodafone are still listing it as "months away" so there's no point logging a fault.

raytaylor
3665 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2808682 7-Nov-2021 11:56
Linux:

 

Given that they haven't yet managed to roll out the WiFi calling that was supposed to be here in October, they may have to keep running that service for awhile yet. In which case I'd be interested, with the slight caveat that I have no easy way to get it at the moment.

 

 

 

My note 10 still isnt working on it, and its a reasonably modern phone. 

 

We have a lot of customers using sure signals. We even use one in our Ahuriri office for our staff since our fleet phones are with VF.   
I really jumped on the sure signals a few years ago, even putting up the outdoor and business ones at some beaches that lacked cellphone coverage hosting them and providing backhaul at no cost to vodafone. Anytime a customer called in the last 8 years and asked about cellphone repeaters, we sold them a sure signal.   

 

I dont see wifi calling as a viable alternative until vodafone get most of the "in development" list on the actively working and compatible list. 
They should have at least considered a 3 month crossover that started when their list was comparable to 2degrees. 

So our plan is at the beginning of december to send out an email to our customers advising them to switch to 2degrees. 
  

 

Unless of course there is some extension to the shutdown announced then I dont see any other way. 




RunningMan
7018 posts

Uber Geek


  #2808803 7-Nov-2021 14:35
raytaylor:[snip]So our plan is at the beginning of december to send out an email to our customers advising them to switch to 2degrees.

 

 

You might want to read the call quality mega thread first to make sure it's not out of the frying pan into the fire.

neb

neb
6232 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2808964 7-Nov-2021 18:02
Can anyone involved with the Vodafone process provide some insight as to why it works out-of-the-box for Spark and Skinny but seems to be some tremendously ponderous manual process for Vodafone? Just wondering what the difference is.

michaelmurfy
/dev/ttys0
10950 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2808965 7-Nov-2021 18:03
Guys. This is a FS thread. Please don’t hijack it. There is a whole other thread for that.




Linux
8955 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2808968 7-Nov-2021 18:19
@neb start another thread and SparkNZ do not offer WiFi calling so not sure what you are on about to be honest!

neb

neb
6232 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2808976 7-Nov-2021 18:42
Linux: @neb start another thread and SparkNZ do not offer WiFi calling so not sure what you are on about to be honest!

 

 

Moved to this thread. And if Spark doesn't offer WiFi calling then someone needs to tell either my phone or Spark that:

 

 

waikariboy
730 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

  #2809477 8-Nov-2021 18:13
By December this will stop working. We at work are getting our users who have them onto WiFi Calling. 




