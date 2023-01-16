Purchased from PB Tech 11/22 for $2187, looked after very carefully - in as new condition. Just add keyboard/mouse & go gaming.
Case: GSkill MD2 ATX
Motherboard: Asrock B550 Phantom Gaming 4/ac
CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 5600
RAM: GSkill Trident RGB 2 x 8GB 3200MHz DDR4
Storage: 1TB NVMe
Graphics: Gigabyte RTX 3060
Cooling: Cooler Master MasterLiquid ML240P
PSU: Corsair RM650y Modular 650w
Screen: MSI Optix G243 24" FHD 165Hz Gaming Monitor
Condition: 10/10, as brand new. There's a few scuff marks on the monitor only.
Photos here
Price Guide: PB product listing here.. Individual component cost approx $1800 excl monitor.
@ShinyChrome has his Ryzen 9 listed here which I think is a very well-priced machine at $1800. The processors perform very similarly but his RX 6800XT stomps on the RTX 3060 - almost twice as powerful. I put his machine at $400 better than this one. GZ price $1200
Delivery is available Tauranga / Hamilton / Auckland area, pickup from Te Aroha or Hamilton.