I've got a Surface Pro 4 - 4GB RAM, 128GB SSD, Type Cover up for grabs. In good working order - just snagged an update to a Pro 7 for the home knockabout.
Not really sure of worth - $200 ONO?
Pickup Remuera or Auckland CBD.
Hey, could be interested. can you share some photos, keen to get an idea of the condition :)
my bad, i'll leave it sorry
Keyboard cover is in reasonably good condition. The edges along the front are separating a bit, but it's all working fine.
Battery report shows 310 cycle count with a full charge capacity of 31,980mWh down from 38,152mWh design capacity...