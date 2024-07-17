Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.
To post in this sub-forum you must have made 100 posts or have Trust status.



ForumsOffers and WantedFS: Surface Pro 4
fastmikey

287 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

#315448 17-Jul-2024 09:20
Send private message

I've got a Surface Pro 4 - 4GB RAM, 128GB SSD, Type Cover up for grabs. In good working order - just snagged an update to a Pro 7 for the home knockabout.

Not really sure of worth - $200 ONO?

 

 

 

Pickup Remuera or Auckland CBD.

Create new topic
fastmikey

287 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

  #3261759 20-Jul-2024 12:02
Send private message

Bump - any interest before I list elsewhere? Happy for offers.

 
 
 
 

Shop now on Samsung (affiliate link).
ushare99
63 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #3261791 20-Jul-2024 12:36
Send private message

Hey, could be interested. can you share some photos, keen to get an idea of the condition :) 

ushare99
63 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #3261792 20-Jul-2024 12:39
Send private message

my bad, i'll leave it sorry



froob
687 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3261802 20-Jul-2024 12:52
Send private message

Is the type cover in reasonably good shape, and how is the health of the battery? Would you be willing to ship it?




Guide: Installing Network Cabling in New Zealand Homes

fastmikey

287 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

  #3262435 21-Jul-2024 20:50
Send private message

Keyboard cover is in reasonably good condition. The edges along the front are separating a bit, but it's all working fine.

 

Battery report shows 310 cycle count with a full charge capacity of 31,980mWh down from 38,152mWh design capacity...

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Samsung 9100 Pro NVMe SSD Review
Posted 11-Apr-2025 13:11

Motorola Announces New Mid-tier Phones moto g05 and g15
Posted 4-Apr-2025 00:00

SoftMaker Releases Free PDF editor FreePDF 2025
Posted 3-Apr-2025 15:26

Moto G85 5G Review
Posted 30-Mar-2025 11:53

Ring Launches New AI-Powered Smart Video Search
Posted 27-Mar-2025 16:30

OPPO RENO13 Series Launches in New Zealand
Posted 27-Mar-2025 05:00

Sony Electronics Announces the WF-C710N Truly Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:37

New Harman Kardon Portable Home Speakers Bring Performance and Looks Together
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:30

Data Insight Launches The Data Academy
Posted 26-Mar-2025 20:21

Oclean AirPump A10 Portable Water Flosser Wins iF Design Award 2025
Posted 20-Mar-2025 12:05

OPPO Find X8 Pro Review
Posted 14-Mar-2025 14:59

Samsung Galaxy Ring Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 14-Mar-2025 13:52

2degrees Announces Partnership With AST SpaceMobile and Plans for NZ Launch
Posted 11-Mar-2025 10:05

Samsung Introduces New Galaxy A56 5G, Galaxy A36 5G and Galaxy A26 5G
Posted 9-Mar-2025 12:18

Cricut Unveils the Next Generation of Smart Cutting Machines
Posted 9-Mar-2025 12:06








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







Backblaze unlimited backup



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright