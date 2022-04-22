Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
2Degrees mobile and IPv6
hamish225

1372 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

#295781 22-Apr-2022 16:20
Send private message quote this post

Hi everyone,

 

Do we know anything about IPv6 support on 2degrees mobile specifically, but also would be interested to know in general with other mobile providers in NZ too.

 

In Europe most mobile providers give you an IPv6 address via mobile data, It seems a bit backwards we're still limping along with IPv4 only on a lot of services in nz. 

 

Since snap and Orcon (vocus) both support IPv6 the 2degrees mobile network will be the odd one out in being IPv4 only, it makes sense to me at least that this will change.

 

Before anyone asks me why I need IPv6, we need to change from IPv4 eventually and we may as well do it sooner rather than later, also NAT sucks.




Linux
9391 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2905473 22-Apr-2022 19:50
Send private message quote this post

VodafoneNZ and SparkNZ I am sure do not do IPv6 on mobile only fixed line!

boosacnoodle
449 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2995617 13-Nov-2022 19:45
Send private message quote this post

Are we getting any closer to seeing IPv6 on mobile?

 

I find it rather strange that many fixed-line broadband connections are moving to CG-NAT (where a fixed IP is arguably more preferable) yet on mobile this is largely not the case (where a fixed IP is largely not needed).

Linux
9391 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2995624 13-Nov-2022 20:11
Send private message quote this post

Anyone in the know that works for the mobile carriers will be able to speak about it anyway



Ge0rge
1509 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2995630 13-Nov-2022 20:50
Send private message quote this post

Linux:

Anyone in the know that works for the mobile carriers will be able to speak about it anyway



Hopefully they're along shortly to share what they know then.

Linux
9391 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2995641 13-Nov-2022 21:13
Send private message quote this post

Ge0rge:
Linux:

Anyone in the know that works for the mobile carriers will be able to speak about it anyway



Hopefully they're along shortly to share what they know then.


Sorry left out word ' not '

KiwiSurfer
1047 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2995650 13-Nov-2022 21:24
Send private message quote this post

Linux: VodafoneNZ and SparkNZ I am sure do not do IPv6 on mobile only fixed line!

 

I thought Spark had no IPv6 across all their services. Is this no longer the case?

yitz
1742 posts

Uber Geek


  #2995661 13-Nov-2022 22:19
Send private message quote this post

Reckon Spark must be in the testing phase for the past year...

 

