Hi everyone,

Do we know anything about IPv6 support on 2degrees mobile specifically, but also would be interested to know in general with other mobile providers in NZ too.

In Europe most mobile providers give you an IPv6 address via mobile data, It seems a bit backwards we're still limping along with IPv4 only on a lot of services in nz.

Since snap and Orcon (vocus) both support IPv6 the 2degrees mobile network will be the odd one out in being IPv4 only, it makes sense to me at least that this will change.

Before anyone asks me why I need IPv6, we need to change from IPv4 eventually and we may as well do it sooner rather than later, also NAT sucks.