I want to position my Fritz!box 7530 modem in a different place in my house. Currently it is in the garage because that is where the ONT box is. Can I have a cable 10 metres long connecting the ONT to the modem? Is a standard Cat 6 cable sufficient?

Also has anyone had any experience with the Fritz!Repeater that 2 Degrees sell?

I need a good WiFi signal into my lounge.

Many thanks