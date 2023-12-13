Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Problem sending TXTs from 2Degrees to Australia - they don't arrive!
#311095 13-Dec-2023 14:14
Hi,

 

I am having an issue with receiving texts from 2Degrees customers in New Zealand and was wondering if there was anyone out there smater than me that could offer advice?

 

I’m an expat who recently moved to Australia and I am on Vodafone AU - that's not the problem by the way!!;)

 

We are having issues receiving text messages from friends and family.

 

We able to send text messages no problem but when our friends/family respond, their responses don't get through to us.

 

Through testing, we have narrowed the issue down to Android handsets in NZ on 2Degrees. iPhones seem to work ok.

 

We have had 2Degrees and Vodafone AU look at the issue and their network people cannot find any issues.

 

The issue has been happening since early November 2023.

 

I am still trying to figure out whether the issue is network on handset related and was wondering whether there was an Android update so will post over in the Android forum too.

 

 

 

Just curious if anyone else has had the issue recently and could offer any advice?

  #3171438 13-Dec-2023 14:18
Welcome you Geekzone. That would probably be the same as this current discussion here https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=81&topicid=311051.


Suggest you add to that discussion please. And please don't post threads across multiple sub-forums, I've removed your other thread.




