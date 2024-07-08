Hey all, I know 2Degrees specifically states on their site that BYOD is not supported by their HyperFibre plans - but saw others in the forum stating they were on HF with their own kit. I also pay for their Static IP service.

When I was sent the kit for the HyperFibre, I was provided with an Orbi router that doesn't support 2.5gbps out of the lan ports.

Since then, I have purchased the Deco X50 Pro and cannot get it to pick up a WAN connection from the ONT at all.

I have tried the following:

Basic setup with VLAN10, P0, DHCP Enabled.

VLAN Tagging off, DHCP Enabled

VLAN10, P0, STATIC IP copied from the data shown on the Orbi (Static IP, DNS, Default Gateway etc).

VLAN10, P0, PPPoE with generic user/pass

VLAN10, P0, PPPoE with username given by 2degrees staff & generic password

All of the above, with MAC cloning enabled using the MAC address from the Orbi

All of the above, with MAC cloning enabled using the MAC address from my primary machine.



None of these options have worked and the router has yet to pick up a connection through the ONT.

Can you just not use your own kit for this connection? The 2Deg staff wont help as it isn't supported through them.

Either that or maybe the router is faulty? Would be good to get some thoughts from people with similar or the same configuration.

Thanks!