2Degrees - Hyperfibre BYOD Unsupported / Issues (Deco X50 Pro)
yaajme

34 posts

Geek


#315373 8-Jul-2024 19:52
Send private message

Hey all, I know 2Degrees specifically states on their site that BYOD is not supported by their HyperFibre plans - but saw others in the forum stating they were on HF with their own kit. I also pay for their Static IP service.

 

When I was sent the kit for the HyperFibre, I was provided with an Orbi router that doesn't support 2.5gbps out of the lan ports.

 

 

 

Since then, I have purchased the Deco X50 Pro and cannot get it to pick up a WAN connection from the ONT at all.

 

I have tried the following:

 

Basic setup with VLAN10, P0, DHCP Enabled.

 

VLAN Tagging off, DHCP Enabled

 

VLAN10, P0, STATIC IP copied from the data shown on the Orbi (Static IP, DNS, Default Gateway etc).

 

VLAN10, P0, PPPoE with generic user/pass

 

VLAN10, P0, PPPoE with username given by 2degrees staff & generic password

 

All of the above, with MAC cloning enabled using the MAC address from the Orbi

 

All of the above, with MAC cloning enabled using the MAC address from my primary machine.

 

 

 


None of these options have worked and the router has yet to pick up a connection through the ONT.

 

Can you just not use your own kit for this connection? The 2Deg staff wont help as it isn't supported through them.

 

 

 

Either that or maybe the router is faulty? Would be good to get some thoughts from people with similar or the same configuration.

 

 

 

Thanks!

Spyware
3711 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3257594 8-Jul-2024 20:07
Send private message

Should be the usual DHCP vlan 10. Unlikely the router is faulty.




yaajme

34 posts

Geek


  #3257595 8-Jul-2024 20:17
Send private message

Should be, but doesn't work. Standard VLAN10, P0 and DHCP fails to get a network from ONT.

 

Tried both 2.5gbps ports on the router, same issue. After the initial setup it just states no connection and shows a solid red LED on the router.

 

ONT LAN light goes solid green after a bit of blinking..

 

 

 

Have been trying to get it working all day, so I'm at a loss.

mrgsm021
1452 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3257600 8-Jul-2024 20:34
Send private message

Try factory resetting the X50 Pro and start over, see if it makes a difference?



yaajme

34 posts

Geek


  #3257602 8-Jul-2024 20:35
Send private message

Have done this multiple times, also reset the ONT.

 

Network still fine on the Orbi router but wont work with X50.

Lorenceo
903 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #3257785 9-Jul-2024 16:22
Send private message

How long are you waiting between disconnecting the Orbi and trying with the X50? Is it possible 2degrees is ignoring the X50 due to the existing DHCP lease for the Orbi?

 

If you leave the ONT powered off for say, 30 minutes, then turn it back on with the X50 connected, what happens?

yaajme

34 posts

Geek


  #3257822 9-Jul-2024 17:19
Send private message

Hey mate, was just a simple swap over. I tested with the old FritzBox I had laying around and it was able to pick it up within 45 sec.

 

I'll test this and report back around 6.30pm :)

 

 

 

Would really like to get it sussed, I have also asked 2degrees to do a refresh on my lease on their side and im awaiting an email from the L2 support to get this sorted.

 

 

 

Thanks for the suggestions!

yaajme

34 posts

Geek


  #3257858 9-Jul-2024 19:08
Send private message

Lorenceo:

 

How long are you waiting between disconnecting the Orbi and trying with the X50? Is it possible 2degrees is ignoring the X50 due to the existing DHCP lease for the Orbi?

 

If you leave the ONT powered off for say, 30 minutes, then turn it back on with the X50 connected, what happens?

 

 

 

 

Just finished testing this, still no dice.

 

Left the ONT off for the better half of an hour, also the Orbi turned off.

 

Deco started up and ONT started up, even rebooted the Deco - still no connection.

 

This was on the DHCP setting and VLAN 10, Priority 0.

 

 

 

I have no idea where to go from here, spent close to $400 on this router too.



mrgsm021
1452 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3257874 9-Jul-2024 20:12
Send private message

Have you tried other ports on the ONT?

Linux
11160 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3257875 9-Jul-2024 20:12
Send private message

mrgsm021:

 

Have you tried other ports on the ONT?

 

 

No need to as the other router works in the ONT

yaajme

34 posts

Geek


  #3257876 9-Jul-2024 20:15
Send private message

Linux:

 

mrgsm021:

 

Have you tried other ports on the ONT?

 

 

No need to as the other router works in the ONT

 

 

 

 

What he said ^ I am leaning into thinking that if the FritzBox works, maybe it's an issue with the Deco Dual sense? It's not detecting the connection as WAN but rather a LAN?

Spyware
3711 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3257878 9-Jul-2024 20:25
Send private message

Turn vlan off and connect behind Fritz and update Deco firmware.




Spark Max Fibre using Mikrotik CCR1009-8G-1S-1S+, CRS125-24G-1S, Unifi UAP, U6-Pro, UAP-AC-M-Pro, Apple TV 4K (2022), Apple TV 4K (2017), iPad Air 1st gen, iPad Air 4th gen, iPhone 13, SkyNZ3151 (the white box). If it doesn't move then it's data cabled.

yaajme

34 posts

Geek


  #3257881 9-Jul-2024 20:30
Send private message

Spyware:

 

Turn vlan off and connect behind Fritz and update Deco firmware.

 

 

 

 

Hey, I did this using the supplied orbi and updated the Deco's firmware while it was in AP Mode.

 

Still no dice. Are we sure there's nothing that can be blocked on 2Deg's end? 

RunningMan
8832 posts

Uber Geek


  #3257885 9-Jul-2024 20:49
Send private message

yaajme: Are we sure there's nothing that can be blocked on 2Deg's end? 

 

 

THis will not be a 2D issue. They won't be blocking anything, and as you've already noted they aren't there to support other than their supplied CPE.

 

Perhaps post some screenshots of your config for people here to check.

yaajme

34 posts

Geek


  #3257889 9-Jul-2024 21:00
Send private message

RunningMan:

 

yaajme: Are we sure there's nothing that can be blocked on 2Deg's end? 

 

 

THis will not be a 2D issue. They won't be blocking anything, and as you've already noted they aren't there to support other than their supplied CPE.

 

Perhaps post some screenshots of your config for people here to check.

 

 

There's not really much to show, it's all default now and the NZ UFB profile has been selected:

 

For some reason it wont allow me to screenshot the other page, assuming because it shows my IP but its just selected as "DHCP" for the connection profile.

 

It has fields sitting there blank where it should populate the IP address, DNS servers etc.

 

Cxf

Cxf
52 posts

Master Geek

2degrees

  #3257894 9-Jul-2024 21:21
Send private message

Those settings seem right when compared with my own Deco, but I'm only using 1Gig UFB. Are you sure it's not a layer1 issue, do you see any lights flash on the ONT LAN port? The static public IP is reserved on our end against your username but you still want to learn it with DHCP+vlan10, don't use STATIC on the WAN interface options. 

