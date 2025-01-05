steadysteve

Strange issue here ...

Sometime last year I changed mobile provider onenz > 2degrees

Mostly a good decision

Happens, there is just one number in aus that I contact often, but does not receive my texts

As far as I know any other numbers that I contact in aus and nz do receive my texts

I receive texts and calls from the offending number and they receive my calls

My number is not blocked on their phone

2degrees says the fault is on their side

vodafone their side says the fault is on the nz side

any ideas?