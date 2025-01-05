Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
steadysteve

99 posts

Master Geek


#318302 5-Jan-2025 13:24
Strange issue here ...

 

Sometime last year I changed mobile provider onenz > 2degrees

 

Mostly a good decision 

 

Happens, there is just one number in aus that I contact often, but does not receive my texts

 

As far as I know any other numbers that I contact in aus and nz do receive my texts

 

I receive texts and calls from the offending number and they receive my calls

 

My number is not blocked on their phone

 

2degrees says the fault is on their side

 

vodafone their side says the fault is on the nz side

 

any ideas?

MaxineN
Max
1704 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3327834 5-Jan-2025 14:57
You'd need a ticket to prove it's leaving the gateway which you can only do on your provider.

Once it's left the provider, then it will go to wherever it needs to go or can go.

If all other AUS numbers are fine but this one then the fault may lie at the Party B but Party A needs to start the conversation in this specific instance.

The fact that you can receive is a good thing.

I believe @SaltyNZ can correct me if I am wrong.




steadysteve

99 posts

Master Geek


  #3327871 5-Jan-2025 17:31
Thanks for that Maxine ...

 

Can I request a ticket from 2degrees somehow?

CamH
545 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3327883 5-Jan-2025 18:05
We moved from 2degrees in November of last year. We hadn't been able to send TXTs to some Australian numbers or receive TXTs from some Australian numbers. Immediately after the port to Spark, everything started working.

 

One thing that did stand out, is that I couldn't send messages to Felix AU/Vodafone, but I could get messages from the same number.

 

We didn't do anything about it at the time as we had ways around it, but I absolutely think 2degrees has issues with some Aussie numbers.







steadysteve

99 posts

Master Geek


  #3327884 5-Jan-2025 18:09
Interesting - many thanks for that

 

Good to know I am not alone here

 

I did read another similar story somewhere - can't remember where now

nztim
3672 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #3327887 5-Jan-2025 18:29
My work (021) has been ported to spark, and I don't receive some texts from overseas services however they do come to my personal (021) with OneNZ still with the home 021 carrier.

 

Overseas carriers may not frequently update their routing tables for NZ ports




RunningMan
8818 posts

Uber Geek


  #3327891 5-Jan-2025 18:40
steadysteve: Can I request a ticket from 2degrees somehow?

 

You should already have one:

 

steadysteve: [snip] 2degrees says the fault is on their side

 

Just ask to have it escalated.

cokemaster
Exited
4919 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3327903 5-Jan-2025 19:24
I’m specifically referencing 2 Degrees to Vodafone AU.

A few of us had this issue in 2023/24. https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=81&topicid=311051


This will probably require 2 Degrees to investigate. @SaltyNZ at the time had provided a resolution
Ultimately we just decided that SS7 wasn't working reliably enough for VFAU so we put them (their number ranges, anyway) all through the international hub. That won't necessarily fix it completely because we don't know about numbers that are ported from Telstra or Optus to Vodafone so those ones are still going via SS7 and may or may not work.


Do you know if the Australian number is ported in from another provider or directly issued by Vodafone AU?

Edit: I just did a test using 2 Degrees to my Vodafone AU issued number, SMS came through no issues. Was your target number a previous Optus or Telstra number (or one of their MVNO’s)?




webhosting

Eva888
2296 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3327915 5-Jan-2025 21:42
We have exactly the same problem but with Skinny. Can’t call one Australian number which we used to be able to. The Oz person went to their mobile provider and was told nothing wrong on their side and our number not blocked. Other Australian numbers work fine. 

quickymart
13589 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3327966 5-Jan-2025 22:11
Calling and texting run over different platforms. Your issue will be something different to the OP's.

Linux
11154 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3327967 5-Jan-2025 22:13
@steadysteve First off are you 100% sure it is a SMS that you are sending and not a imessage or RCS?

 

In my years at VodafoneNZ heard many times number is not blocked and when you do a SMS trace you see the SMS is actually delivered and the number was actually blocked by the handset

Linux
11154 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3327968 5-Jan-2025 22:14
Eva888:

 

We have exactly the same problem but with Skinny. Can’t call one Australian number which we used to be able to. The Oz person went to their mobile provider and was told nothing wrong on their side and our number not blocked. Other Australian numbers work fine. 

 

 

@Eva888 What do you hear when you call the AU number?

 

Any investigation would start on the A party side not the B party you can't trace something backwards if the call is not making it to the AU network

Eva888
2296 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3328108 6-Jan-2025 09:14
@Linux Just called the Oz number and it makes the dial tone noise sound, but very quickly snaps over to the engaged sound and phone states Caller Busy. 
I’ve tried removing the number and re-entering it but same result. Turned on and off etc. Phone is on Skinny prepay.

 

If I go to a second phone on Skinny and dial the number it works. The Oz person has had his phone checked in case blocked and he can call both NZ numbers. 

 

 

Linux
11154 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3328149 6-Jan-2025 10:57
Sounds like B party has blocked your number in error on the handset

MaxineN
Max
1704 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3328151 6-Jan-2025 10:59
Any focus or do not disturb policies in place for party b?

Applies to both OP and Eva.




steadysteve

99 posts

Master Geek


  #3328175 6-Jan-2025 11:54
 A few of us had this issue in 2023/24.

Do you know if the Australian number is ported in from another provider or directly issued by Vodafone AU?

Edit: I just did a test using 2 Degrees to my Vodafone AU issued number, SMS came through no issues. Was your target number a previous Optus or Telstra number (or one of their MVNO’s)?

 

OK, so it's not a new thing then ...

 

I will try to find out if the aus number is ported to vodafone or not

