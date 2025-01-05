steadysteve

Strange issue here ...
Sometime last year I changed mobile provider onenz > 2degrees
Mostly a good decision
Happens, there is just one number in aus that I contact often, but does not receive my texts
As far as I know any other numbers that I contact in aus and nz do receive my texts
I receive texts and calls from the offending number and they receive my calls
My number is not blocked on their phone
2degrees says the fault is on their side
vodafone their side says the fault is on the nz side
any ideas?