Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsFreeview (DVB-T/DVB-S)New Freeview Dish TV recorder - 1TB, Chromecast support, 4K HD
freitasm

BDFL - Memuneh
73870 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

#243398 10-Dec-2018 13:55
Send private message

Just received:

 

 

Freeview, in collaboration with Dish TV, Google and local content providers, has released the first Android TVTM powered PVR in New Zealand.

 

The New Freeview Recorder combines the entire suite of Freeview features with the added choice of apps and extra content available through Google Play.

 

It’s also the first PVR to come with multiple UHF and satellite tuners, taking the guess-work out of setting up as it can be connected to an existing UHF aerial or satellite dish. Once set up, its multiple tuners enable simultaneous recording, including series linking, across multiple channels.

 

Viewers have the freedom to record, pause, rewind and watch TV they love across more than 20 channels, as well as stream hundreds of fantastic shows and movies through Freeview On Demand, all subscription-free.

 

In addition to this, viewers can explore Android TV apps on Google Play as well as “Featured Apps” such as Lightbox which come pre-loaded. After launch, the list of Featured Apps is expected to grow to include Stuff Pix and other NZ streaming apps.

 

Freeview CEO, Jason Foden says the product is tailored to our changing viewing habits and expectations.

 

“The new recorder reflects our commitment to providing the best possible viewing experience to all New Zealanders. That means catering to the growing number of people who prefer to stream content, but also Kiwis who love the ease of traditional broadcast TV and the added control that comes with recorded content.

 

“The seamless integration of TV in all its forms, be it broadcast, recorded or streamed, will provide the best Freeview experience to date. The recorder combines the Android TV platform with the same viewer-led user experience we recently deployed across Smart TVs to offer viewers the broadest possible range of content.” Foden concludes.

 

Designed locally, in partnership with Pukete-based company Dish TV, the New Freeview Recorder comes with Chromecast built-in as well as a dedicated 1TB hard drive storing up to 500 hours of recorded content. It’s priced at $439 and will be available from all good electronics stores starting this week.

 

Find out more about the New Recorder here: www.freeviewnz.tv/new-freeview-recorder 

 

Product Features

 

• 1TB internal hard drive;
• Chromecast built-in;
• 4k HDR;
• Powered by Android TV O (version 8.0);
• Access LIGHTBOX and STUFF PIX with subscription;
• Download to access Android TV apps via Google Play;
• The entire suite of Freeview features, available subscription-free:
• Freeview Live TV – watch broadcast TV across more than 20 channels;
• Freeview Record – record, pause, rewind any programme on Live TV, with series-linking and multi-channel recording;
• Freeview On Demand – stream, with a single Freeview account, all content from TVNZ OnDemand, ThreeNow and Māori Television On Demand.

 

For the best experience, connect to broadband internet and TV antenna. ISP charges apply for streaming and app downloads. Android TV, Google Play and Chromecast are trademarks of Google LLC.

 




Are you happy with Geekzone? Consider subscribing or making a donation.

 

 

 

freitasm on Keybase | My technology disclosure 

 

These links are referral codes: Sharesies | Mighty Ape | Norton 360 | Lenovo laptops | GoodsyncGeekzone Blockchain Project

View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic
 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | ... | 34
Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Shop Mighty Ape for electronics, games, computers books and more.
Bluntj
355 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2142574 10-Dec-2018 14:44
Send private message

At over $400 it seems very expensive for what is just a simple Android box.

Handsomedan
4656 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2142604 10-Dec-2018 15:16
Send private message

As a Sky subscriber who occasionally harbours thoughts of ditching pay TV, this seems like a great and viable alternative for the unwashed masses...basically an enhanced MySky box with online capabilities for Freeview. 

 

Doesn't seem expensive to me. 




Handsome Dan Has Spoken.
Handsome Dan needs to stop adding three dots to every sentence...

 

Handsome Dan does not currently have a side hustle as the mascot for Yale 

 

 

 

*Gladly accepting donations...

freitasm

BDFL - Memuneh
73870 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2142686 10-Dec-2018 17:59
Send private message

Oh, look what I have here: 

 




Are you happy with Geekzone? Consider subscribing or making a donation.

 

 

 

freitasm on Keybase | My technology disclosure 

 

These links are referral codes: Sharesies | Mighty Ape | Norton 360 | Lenovo laptops | GoodsyncGeekzone Blockchain Project



freitasm

BDFL - Memuneh
73870 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2142769 10-Dec-2018 21:08
Send private message

Just plugged my device to a terrestrial aerial (Mt Kaukau). Great picture and nice integration of On Demand.

 

Lightbox is pre-installed but disappointed Netflix is not available on this model - not pre-installed nor available on Google Play Store. Picture is pretty good, menu is easy to use.




Are you happy with Geekzone? Consider subscribing or making a donation.

 

 

 

freitasm on Keybase | My technology disclosure 

 

These links are referral codes: Sharesies | Mighty Ape | Norton 360 | Lenovo laptops | GoodsyncGeekzone Blockchain Project

rugrat
2721 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2142782 10-Dec-2018 21:40
Send private message

How many recordings can it do at once?

 

Cheers.

freitasm

BDFL - Memuneh
73870 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2142785 10-Dec-2018 21:43
Send private message

I will test after wife let me use it again...




Are you happy with Geekzone? Consider subscribing or making a donation.

 

 

 

freitasm on Keybase | My technology disclosure 

 

These links are referral codes: Sharesies | Mighty Ape | Norton 360 | Lenovo laptops | GoodsyncGeekzone Blockchain Project

Benoire
2415 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2142787 10-Dec-2018 21:44
Send private message

What are the specs?



djtOtago
805 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2142790 10-Dec-2018 21:49
Send private message

Benoire:

 

What are the specs?

 

 

https://freeviewnz.tv/new-freeview-recorder/technical-specifications/ 

Benoire
2415 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2142793 10-Dec-2018 21:51
Send private message

Thanks.  That will teach me for not looking at the page clearly enough... Sorry!

djtOtago
805 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2142829 10-Dec-2018 22:50
Send private message

So no Netflix app.

 

Does it have built in Chromcast and can you still Chromecast netflix to it?

 

Is Plex client available?

 

Thanks.

freitasm

BDFL - Memuneh
73870 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2142853 11-Dec-2018 00:06
Send private message

It does have Chromecast built-in. I will check Plex later when the TV is not in use by the she-boss.




Are you happy with Geekzone? Consider subscribing or making a donation.

 

 

 

freitasm on Keybase | My technology disclosure 

 

These links are referral codes: Sharesies | Mighty Ape | Norton 360 | Lenovo laptops | GoodsyncGeekzone Blockchain Project

stinger
628 posts

Ultimate Geek
Inactive user


  #2142859 11-Dec-2018 00:55
Send private message

freitasm:

 

Lightbox is pre-installed but disappointed Netflix is not available on this model - not pre-installed nor available on Google Play Store. Picture is pretty good, menu is easy to use.

 

 

I suspect this is a Netflix issue. The Netflix app is not available on Foxtel Now (Australia's SVoD service) either.

freitasm

BDFL - Memuneh
73870 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2142861 11-Dec-2018 01:01
Send private message

Yes but the Netflix app is installed on the streaming dongle...

As for Plex, yes it is available as well as Kodi.




Are you happy with Geekzone? Consider subscribing or making a donation.

 

 

 

freitasm on Keybase | My technology disclosure 

 

These links are referral codes: Sharesies | Mighty Ape | Norton 360 | Lenovo laptops | GoodsyncGeekzone Blockchain Project

eracode
Smpl Mnmlst
6251 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2142864 11-Dec-2018 05:24
Send private message

Have read right through the web page and specs etc for this and something I don’t understand is: can this unit stream live TV (i.e. over WiFi) in the same way that the new FV streaming dongle can? It has UHF aerial and satellite dish inputs - does one of these need to be used to get live TV?

Also not clear is whether the remote is Bluetooth like the streaming dongle remote? The blurb doesn’t say that it’s BT so I’m guessing it’s standard IR.




Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.

PANiCnz
862 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2142887 11-Dec-2018 07:36
Send private message

I’m not the target audience for this box but I’d love to install Linux on it and run tvheadend.

 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | ... | 34
View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic





News and reviews »

Intel Arc A380 Graphics First Available in China
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:08

JBL Introduces PartyBox Encore Essential Speaker
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:05

New TVNZ+ streaming brand launches
Posted 13-Jun-2022 08:35

Chromecast With Google TV Review
Posted 10-Jun-2022 17:10

Xbox Gaming on Your Samsung Smart TV No Console Required
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

Xbox Cloud Gaming Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

HP Envy Inspire 7900e Review
Posted 9-Jun-2022 20:31

Philips Hue Starter Kit Review
Posted 4-Jun-2022 11:10

Sony Expands Its Wireless Speaker X-series Range
Posted 4-Jun-2022 10:25

Microsoft Updates Surface Laptop Go With 11th Gen Intel CPUs
Posted 2-Jun-2022 07:12

MSI Workstations, Business Laptops Exclusively Available From Ingram Micro New Zealand
Posted 31-May-2022 17:21

Seagate Serves Edge Security Applications With New Skyhawk AI Video-optimised Drive
Posted 31-May-2022 17:20

Dyson Gives Glimpse of Secret Robot Prototype
Posted 31-May-2022 17:15

Hisense Launches in New Zealand, With TVs and Home Appliances
Posted 31-May-2022 17:10

Logitech Introduces the Lift Vertical Ergonomic Mouse
Posted 31-May-2022 17:09








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 