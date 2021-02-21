Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsFreeview (DVB-T/DVB-S)Is the DishTV SmartVU 11 worth buying or does it have the overheating problems of the X?
dklong

142 posts

Master Geek


#281488 21-Feb-2021 09:22
Send private message quote this post

Have recently noticed what "appears" to be an updated DishTV SmartVu that looks to have all the features of the "Google Chromecast with Google TV" but with the addition of streaming Freeview. 

 

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/TVNDTV2011/DishTV-SmartVu-V11-4K-Android-10-TV-Streaming-Dong

 

Having read through the posts on the earlier version and its well documented overheating problems I was wondering if anybody has tried this version and if it suffers similarly? 

 

Also interested in whether the Freeview streaming is Geo-locked or whether a very 'non-technical' Kiwi mate in Oz could use it to stream things events that are not available FTA over there?

 

Thanks

View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic
 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5
snnet
1339 posts

Uber Geek


  #2660447 21-Feb-2021 12:15
Send private message quote this post

I've just purchased one for a friend so if nobody else can tell I'll let you know if she has a problem

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Trend Micro provides enhanced protection against viruses, malware, ransomware and spyware and more for your connected devices.
dklong

142 posts

Master Geek


  #2660471 21-Feb-2021 13:10
Send private message quote this post

snnet:

 

I've just purchased one for a friend so if nobody else can tell I'll let you know if she has a problem

 

 

Thanks @snnet.  😀

skewt
667 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2660532 21-Feb-2021 15:08
Send private message quote this post

Its all geo locked but you could try a vpn and the APKs from here..

 

https://www.mjh.nz/2021/02/new-zealand-apks-for-sideloading.html

 

I'm still disappointed they never updated the SmartVU X with the promised android update.

 

 

 

 



dklong

142 posts

Master Geek


  #2660773 21-Feb-2021 22:08
Send private message quote this post

@skewt Thanks for the info. A bit technical for my mate but a may be a possibility to set it up here then ship it.

snnet
1339 posts

Uber Geek


  #2662296 24-Feb-2021 19:35
Send private message quote this post

@dklong regarding the overheating issues of previous models, the one I have sent to my friend is apparently just warm after being on for 24 hrs (fairly normal, my LED TV gets warm at the back if I leave it on for a while) 

 

I suspect any geolocking may need certain services to be used in addition.. PM me if you want the name of one that I know at least works for tvnz ondemand for overseas users so SHOULD work for streaming too?

dklong

142 posts

Master Geek


  #2662439 25-Feb-2021 08:04
Send private message quote this post

@snnet

 

Thanks for the info. Only being warm after 24 hours certainly seems like an improvement! :-)

 

 

 

Cheers

Groucho
441 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2662588 25-Feb-2021 10:51
Send private message quote this post

For what it's worth I have both a Xiaomi TV Stick (2K) and the Xiaomi TV Box (4K - connected to a 2K TV so can't comment on 4K performance).  They are both running pure Android TV OS and haven't experienced any overheating issues as they barely create heat and probably absorb more from proximity to the TV.  Like the SmartVu you just install apps from the Google Play Store.  That said it doesn't have a native Freeview NZ streaming app however both TVNZ and ThreeNow apps have live streaming within their own apps.

 

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/DVAMIX26919/Xiaomi-TV-Stick-Media-Player-Portable-Streaming-10

 

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/DVAMIX18554/Xiaomi-TV-Box-MI-Box-S-Media-Player-4K-Ultra-HD-St?type=ex-demo (seems they may be waiting on more stock as online they only have one ex-demo)



outdoorsnz
349 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2662591 25-Feb-2021 10:58
Send private message quote this post

skewt:

 

Its all geo locked but you could try a vpn and the APKs from here..

 

https://www.mjh.nz/2021/02/new-zealand-apks-for-sideloading.html

 

I'm still disappointed they never updated the SmartVU X with the promised android update.

 

 

All those apps linked are installed or can be installed. So you won't need to side load. Can't comment on new smart vu x, but I have the new A7070 and I love it.

 

 

 

 

demeter23
126 posts

Master Geek

Trusted

  #2665739 28-Feb-2021 14:15
Send private message quote this post

I picked up the SUV11 this week from Mighty Ape for $99.  Early impression is that its reasonable for the money, responsive and was easy to set up.  No overheating issues yet. Spark sport app is a bit picky, works ok with the live streams, but the on demand streams are very temperamental and often don't load.

 

Anyone have questions, give me a shout.

DAH12345
4 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2668577 5-Mar-2021 20:49
Send private message quote this post

I am also looking at this as our smart TV doesn't have all the apps. I am not great at the whole technology thing but if someone could explain the difference between this SmartVU11 and the Xiaomi Mi TV Stick and the pros and cons? Google searching is making me more confused

 

I think I have figured to rule a Chromecast out as I don't want something that I have to stream from my laptop of phone (which is what I have gathered this is) and want it to basically function like a SmartTV app. Our current TV only has Youtube, Netflix and Neon as it is old but would like Disney+, Sky/Spark sport and the NBA app would be great too. Our TV can access Freeview on demand but not live TV streams - that is nice to have as our aerial is old but not a necessity. 

 

Thank you in advance for help :)

 

 

 

Buy the Xiaomi TV Stick Media Player Portable Streaming 1080P resolution ,... ( PFJ4098EU ) online - PBTech.co.nz 

 

Buy the DishTV SmartVu V11 4K Android 10 TV Streaming Dongle -- Chromecast... ( SV11 ) online - PBTech.co.nz - although I noticed this is on special at The Warehouse for $99 for the next few days

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
74143 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2668614 5-Mar-2021 22:09
Send private message quote this post

You don't actually stream from the phone or table to the Chromecast but you need one to control it.




Support Geekzone by subscribing, making a donation. or using one of our referral links: Sharesies | Goodsync  | Mighty Ape | Backblaze | Norton 360 | Lenovo laptops 

 

freitasm on Keybase | My technology disclosure

 

 

 

 

 

 

DAH12345
4 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2668617 5-Mar-2021 22:31
Send private message quote this post

Hi there,

 

Thank you for the post about Chromecast. From what I can gather yes I understand that you do not stream from the device unless you mirror it, which you have to do for certain NZ apps. It is not as intuitive to use and that you either have to have apps downloaded to your phone, or log into a specific website to access, or copy the display from your device which to me does not sound desirable personally.

 

If I am mistaken in my thinking please correct me, but this is what I have gathered so far.

eaglesd
70 posts

Master Geek


  #2668629 5-Mar-2021 23:27
Send private message quote this post

I have a number of SmartVU devices (not v11 but the previous gen). I think this is what you are after. 

 

It runs Android TV and has a remote and the ability to install apps you want. Also has a Freeview app so you can live stream the freeview channels over the internet (no need for an ariel). 

 

Got one for my non tech savvy parents and they have been able to use it without any issues. I use it for Netflix, Disney+, SpartSports, Youtube etc without any issues. 

farcus
1271 posts

Uber Geek


  #2668631 6-Mar-2021 00:15
Send private message quote this post

DAH12345:

 

I am also looking at this as our smart TV doesn't have all the apps. I am not great at the whole technology thing but if someone could explain the difference between this SmartVU11 and the Xiaomi Mi TV Stick and the pros and cons? Google searching is making me more confused

 

I think I have figured to rule a Chromecast out as I don't want something that I have to stream from my laptop of phone (which is what I have gathered this is) and want it to basically function like a SmartTV app. Our current TV only has Youtube, Netflix and Neon as it is old but would like Disney+, Sky/Spark sport and the NBA app would be great too. Our TV can access Freeview on demand but not live TV streams - that is nice to have as our aerial is old but not a necessity. 

 

Thank you in advance for help :)

 

 

 

Buy the Xiaomi TV Stick Media Player Portable Streaming 1080P resolution ,... ( PFJ4098EU ) online - PBTech.co.nz 

 

Buy the DishTV SmartVu V11 4K Android 10 TV Streaming Dongle -- Chromecast... ( SV11 ) online - PBTech.co.nz - although I noticed this is on special at The Warehouse for $99 for the next few days

 

 

 

 

I have both a Xiaomi Mi Box S and a Xiaomi Mi TV stick.

 

The TV stick is a little under powered and navigation and app installation can get a little clunky when compared to the Mi Box S.

 

For just a little more outlay I'd definitely recommend the Mi Box S over the stick. 

 

Not sure who is left selling the Mi Box S in NZ, but if you went with the Stick, Dick Smith are selling it for $69

Kiwifruta
1411 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2668652 6-Mar-2021 06:48
Send private message quote this post

DAH12345:

Hi there,


Thank you for the post about Chromecast. From what I can gather yes I understand that you do not stream from the device unless you mirror it, which you have to do for certain NZ apps. It is not as intuitive to use and that you either have to have apps downloaded to your phone, or log into a specific website to access, or copy the display from your device which to me does not sound desirable personally.


If I am mistaken in my thinking please correct me, but this is what I have gathered so far.



With the chromecast your phone becomes a touch screen and voice remote complete with a keyboard for quick text searching for a given movie or telly programme. I have or have had several chromecasts, a Mi Box, a Fire TV, a VodafoneTV 2, and an Android box (pre Android TV), plus my son has an XBox One which is a very good streaming device too.

Do you want to select your movie via your phone (keyboard, voice) or via a remote (buttons, voice) on a remote? Clicking around on screen keyboards is not as quick as a phone keyboard.

The chromecast supports games like Just Dance, turning your phone in to a motion sensor. I prefer the image that comes from the Chromecast over the Mi Box. The Mi Box also doubles as a chromecast, which is great for apps like the librarys’ phone app Beamafilm, which supports chromecast but doesn’t have an Android TV app.

In saying all this I think my next streaming device will be an Apple TV, which I’ll use alongside a Chromecast. I find the Mi Box a bit low on memory, so with a few too many apps installed movies can become a bit jerky, whereas the Apple TV has oodles of RAM and I believe a much bigger selection of movies than Google’s Play Movies.

 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5
View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic





News and reviews »

GoPro Hero10 Black Review
Posted 8-Aug-2022 17:41

Amazon to Acquire iRobot
Posted 6-Aug-2022 11:41

Samsung x LIFE Picture Collection Brings Iconic Moments in History to The Frame
Posted 4-Aug-2022 17:04

Norton Consumer Cyber Safety Pulse Report: Phishing for New Bait on Social Media
Posted 4-Aug-2022 16:50

Microsoft Announces New Solutions for Threat Intelligence and Attack Surface Management
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:54

Seagate Addresses Hyperscale Workloads with Enterprise-Class Nytro SSDs
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:50

Visa Launching Eco-friendly Payment Solutions in New Zealand
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:48

NCR Delivers Services to Run Bank of New Zealand ATM Network
Posted 30-Jul-2022 11:06

New HP Portfolio Supports New Era of Hybrid Work
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:14

Harman Kardon Launches Citation MultiBeam 1100 Soundbar
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:10

Nanogirl Labs Launches Creator Project
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:05

Marvel Snap Launches as an Action Collectible Card Game
Posted 26-Jul-2022 17:46

Jabra Talk 65 Review
Posted 26-Jul-2022 17:31

Huawei Watch D Review
Posted 26-Jul-2022 17:26

Huawei Introduces Watch Fit 2
Posted 14-Jul-2022 17:06








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







GoodSync is the easiest file sync and backup for Windows and Mac



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 