Have recently noticed what "appears" to be an updated DishTV SmartVu that looks to have all the features of the "Google Chromecast with Google TV" but with the addition of streaming Freeview.
https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/TVNDTV2011/DishTV-SmartVu-V11-4K-Android-10-TV-Streaming-Dong
Having read through the posts on the earlier version and its well documented overheating problems I was wondering if anybody has tried this version and if it suffers similarly?
Also interested in whether the Freeview streaming is Geo-locked or whether a very 'non-technical' Kiwi mate in Oz could use it to stream things events that are not available FTA over there?
Thanks