I wondered how long it would take for Geekzone to notice. :)

The Nord CE 2 is a nice piece of kit for sub-$600, used it myself for a few weeks to be sure the user experience is satisfactory in NZ.

VoLTE and 5G support for OnePlus is on a per-model basis, we are working directly to test everything locally before confirming ranging. Hoping to launch more models later this year.