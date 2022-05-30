Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
PSA - for some reason the McDonald's app does not like rooted phones :-(
lchiu7
#296209 30-May-2022 14:37
My current phone died so I had to revert to my previous phone which a custom ROM.

 

Some apps I used detect root and won't install so I use Magisk to hide root. That works well.

 

But I was surprised that while the phone passed SafetyNet (so Google was OK), the McDonald's refused to install since it detected root, even though I had it hidden using Magisk.

 

If this were a bank I can understand it but McDonalds?  What are they worrying about?

 

In the end it appeared it was detecting the name of the Magisk manager so there is an option to internally rename it and then I could take advantage of those McDonald's specials :-)




Ichiu7: What are they worrying about?

 

 

 

They're fussy about chips?

 

Rooted phones may not have a hamburger menu?




