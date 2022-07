My Pixel 4XL has died completely and the fault is apparently a mainboard failure so it's not worth fiixing.

I will probably wait for the P7 coming out in October but out of interest what do people recommend as a good Android phone that has NFC and wireless charging, not Samsung. Camera quality is not a big deal for me since most of the photos I take are of food and casual snaps and most phones can do that fine. Ideally < $1000.