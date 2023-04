Hey all,



My Dad is going to Australia next week, and wants it so he can use both his 2degrees sim and whatever local sim he decides to get in Aus. Is it possible to force his 2degrees sim to use WiFi calling so it doesn't trigger the roaming fee while keeping the Australian sim normal? He just wants to be able to make and receive calls and texts etc.



I was thinking just forcing the 2degrees sim to use 3g or 2g...



Thanks!



