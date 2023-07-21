Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsSportsFIFA Womans Football World Cup 2023
Jase2985

12283 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

#306417 21-Jul-2023 07:50
Send private message quote this post

Watched last nights game on Prime via Skygo which was great to be able to do.

 

I have a 7 year old daughter that plays football so it was good to get her watching the NZ Vs Denmark game, and she got right into it

 

Was a great game and NZ dominated most of the game and deserved the win.

 

Going to the Argentina vs Italy game on night which should be good.

 

 

 

I would point out that buying tickets is a bit of an arduous process with they requiring a lot more information/details than other providers and forcing you to have to download their app. i wonder if this is contributing to the light ticket sales?

Create new topic
nzkc
1183 posts

Uber Geek


  #3106461 21-Jul-2023 07:55
Send private message quote this post

 

I have a 7 year old daughter that plays football so it was good to get her watching the NZ Vs Denmark game, and she got right into it

 

 

Oops! You mean Norway 😀

 

New Zealand absolutely deserved the win. It was no fluke!

 
 
 
 

You will find anything you want at MightyApe (affiliate link).
timmyh
171 posts

Master Geek

Trusted

  #3106465 21-Jul-2023 08:08
Send private message quote this post

Yes it was an awesome game! The Football Ferns played with cohesion, finding space, linking up together, great through balls. Deserved at least another goal. I think we just lack a yard of pace upfront that might see us struggle to score more goals against other top teams. Sure it's slower than top men's games but actually that allows you to see the flow of the game in a different way.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Norton Releases Norton Driver Updater for Windows PCs
Posted 19-Jul-2023 10:23

BeeDrive by Synology Review
Posted 16-Jul-2023 17:28

2degrees to Close 3G Services Late 2025
Posted 10-Jul-2023 11:04

2degreess to acquire MyRepublic New Zealand broadband service
Posted 5-Jul-2023 12:02

DoorDash launching in New Zealand
Posted 5-Jul-2023 11:19

JBL Tour Pro 2 Review
Posted 2-Jul-2023 12:33

Amazon Kindle Scribe Review
Posted 25-Jun-2023 11:57

Nokia Announces Three New C-Series Smartphone in New Zealand
Posted 20-Jun-2023 13:56

Adobe Firefly Now Powers Generative AI Capabilities in Adobe Illustrator
Posted 20-Jun-2023 13:48

JBL Announces Five New Soundbar Models Featuring 3D and Dolby Atmos
Posted 20-Jun-2023 13:44

Samsung Announces Odyssey OLED G9 Gaming Monitor
Posted 20-Jun-2023 13:40

HP Victus Gaming Laptop Review
Posted 7-Jun-2023 17:05

Synology Unveils Beedrive
Posted 7-Jun-2023 17:00

Spark to launch satellite-to-mobile service
Posted 6-Jun-2023 10:04

Synology Raises the Bar With DSM 7.2
Posted 2-Jun-2023 10:00








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.




RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2023 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 