freitasm: That would be a bit more work as it would have to be a Javascript function to add to the editor - something I've done before with the image upload (a custom script I wrote for that). Having said that, who would want to use the editor on mobile? I tested on a tablet and it works just fine on Chrome/Edge/Opera.

Hi.

In some other forums you can select text, and it does a little popup that says 'quote' and when you click, it starts a new reply and adds that text. It's not, at least for me, a function of mobile, which I don't often do, it's more about it being easier than using the quote tag functions, which whilst are functional, aren't as quick and easy to use.

Multi quote is a function of those other forums as well, which is a big time saver. I am not sure what's involved in implementing on GZ, it's it's a lot of work, then perhaps not worth it.