Replacing Ultrahub with X53 on One FibreMax = problems.
kiwifidget

"Cookie"
3497 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 1743

Lifetime subscriber

#316067 13-Sep-2024 10:13
Further to my previous thread about not being able to login to the Ultrahub anymore.

 

I have a temporary replacement Ultrahub in place working just fine.

 

This is a very basic representation of the status quo:

 

 

However, One did send me a Deco X53.

 


I moved the X53 so I could directly plug it into the ONT. Internal network fully detached, and hardwired a laptop to the X53.

 

 

 

 

The laptop could see the internet, the ipad could connect to the X53, and after a quick call to One Support, the SIP was transferred so the homephone worked.

 

I thought (haha) that I could just swap in place with the Ultrahub, but no, the whole network fell over.

 

 

 

 

Upon falling out of the frypan and landing in the fire, I quickly reinstated the Ultrahub and forgot to test the homephone. Himself is highly intolerant of network outages.

 

It took a few days but I eventually got the SIP transferred back.

 

Himself is out this morning so I thought I would have another crack at working out why the X53 swap was a disaster.

 

I have setup the X53 directly to the ONT again, and now even that doesnt work.

 

It is unable to get an IP address from the WAN.

 

I have discovered that it is setup as 192.168.68.1 whereas the Ultrahub is 192.168.1.1. 

 

X53 subnet mask is 255.255.252.0 , Ultrahub 255.255.255.0.

 

X53 DHCP server range 192.168.68.50 - 192.168.70.250 , Ultrahub 192.168.1.50 - 192.168.1.250.

 

The X53 has a guest network (wifi?) which I dont have on the Ultrahub. Is that why the DHCP range extends to 192.168.70.250 and the 3rd subnet segment is 252 instead of 255? I never did get the hang of that stuff.

 

My whole network is a mixture of static and DHCP devices, so maintaining the same Gateway address seems easiest. I have changed the X53 IP address to 192.168.1.1. I am reluctant to change the DHCP settings until I understand if that affects the Guest network.

 

All that aside though, I am now mystified as to why the X53 cant establish an internet connection anymore. I was advised that the swap was a plug and play exercise. The differing internal network settings mean that was never going to be the case, but it should at least find the internet right?

 

And why!!!??? did One send me an X53 that was configured so differently to the Ultrahub which they knew it was replacing? /rant over/ not really /




kiwifidget

"Cookie"
3497 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 1743

Lifetime subscriber

  #3281641 13-Sep-2024 10:33
Oh, the DHCP server settings have changed themselves to 192.168.0.50 - 192.168.3.250. Presumably that happened when I changed its IP to 192.168.1.1.

 

 




shk292
2873 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 2012

Lifetime subscriber

  #3281643 13-Sep-2024 10:43
I think ISPs assume most people use DHCP in their LAN and that if you're smart enough to have static IPs, you're smart enough to change LAN settings when you get a new device. I guess it would be too difficult to customise each new CPE depending on what the customer's previous hardware was.
Strange that the X53 can't see an internet connection though. Did you try resetting the ONT in case it's a DHCP lease expiry thing?

kiwifidget

"Cookie"
3497 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 1743

Lifetime subscriber

  #3281648 13-Sep-2024 10:50
shk292: I think ISPs assume most people use DHCP in their LAN and that if you're smart enough to have static IPs, you're smart enough to change LAN settings when you get a new device. I guess it would be too difficult to customise each new CPE depending on what the customer's previous hardware was.
Strange that the X53 can't see an internet connection though. Did you try resetting the ONT in case it's a DHCP lease expiry thing?

 

I did not try turning the ONT off and on. But I will now.

 

 

 

EDIT: That did not work.




nztim
3863 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 2565

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #3281654 13-Sep-2024 11:23
Change the ip on the x53 to 192.168.1.1 and subnet of 255.255.255.0 you will NEVER have enough devices to require a subnet bigger than that




kiwifidget

"Cookie"
3497 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 1743

Lifetime subscriber

  #3281663 13-Sep-2024 11:41
nztim:

 

Change the ip on the x53 to 192.168.1.1 and subnet of 255.255.255.0 you will NEVER have enough devices to require a subnet bigger than that

 

 

Hi Tim, I have done that, same settings as the Ultrahub now. Still doesnt fix that the X53 now wont connect to the internet. Job logged with them now but will need to wait until I have a block of free time by myself in the house.

 


I would like to be sure the X53 is running my home network correctly before requesting the SIP transfer again.
That seems to be the bit that requires One intervention.




nztim
3863 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 2565

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #3281672 13-Sep-2024 12:05
It is likely the NAT rule is setup to nat 192.168.68.x there will be some config in there

 

I can't talk you though it as I am not too familiar with tplink




Delorean
661 posts

Ultimate Geek
+1 received by user: 335

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3281676 13-Sep-2024 12:16
I would factory reset the TP-Link and set it up again, as something could have happened when you made all these changes.

 

The TP-Link Decos are straightforward to set up again; I think OneNZ has customised the firmware, so it should just work on reset!




kiwifidget

"Cookie"
3497 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 1743

Lifetime subscriber

  #3281696 13-Sep-2024 13:14
@Delorean , the only change I have made is to the X53 IP address, changing it to 192.168.1.1. and that was after it stopped connecting to the internet.

 

However, a factory reset wouldn't hurt right? 




Delorean
661 posts

Ultimate Geek
+1 received by user: 335

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3281783 13-Sep-2024 17:06
Of course not, I would start from the beginning

 

1) Reboot ONT

 

2) Check Cable between ONT and Deco (or Replace)

 

3) Reset Deco

 

4) Reset all devices to be DHCP (Not Static)

 

That should fix the issue




MaxineN
Max
1820 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 1374

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3281909 13-Sep-2024 21:47
Oh dear this is a disaster.

Okay if you want the X53 to work as your router and VoIP get One NZ to transfer it back to X53 and just factory reset the X53 afterwords and WAIT.

I say wait because it will load the pre configured DHCP and vlan tag 10 and then request it's SIP details by itself if you do nothing for at least 5 minutes...

Then you can connect to the Deco's predefined wifi network and key, open up the deco and just bind it. Then you can make as many changes as you like, including setting your router LAN interface to 192.168.1.1 (if you desire) and setup the DHCP range as you like.

And then responsibly recycle the ultra hub. Or give it to a friend in need.

Oh and for your X20, just set it back up and make it an Access Point not a router. This will remove double nat situations.




kiwifidget

"Cookie"
3497 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 1743

Lifetime subscriber

  #3281911 13-Sep-2024 22:28
@MaxineN actually this is going much better than when I first got fibre installed. That was a months worth of issues.

 

When I first setup the X53, the SIP part never happened, and someOne had to manually sort that out.

 

If I plug it back in to the ONT and factory reset it, will I still need to get someOne to make it work or should I not need to call anyOne?




MaxineN
Max
1820 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 1374

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3281912 13-Sep-2024 22:30
kiwifidget:

@MaxineN actually this is going much better than when I first got fibre installed. That was a months worth of issues.


When I first setup the X53, the SIP part never happened, and someOne had to manually sort that out.


If I plug it back in to the ONT and factory reset it, will I still need to get someOne to make it work or should I not need to call anyOne?



You will still need one to transfer sip across to the X53 per the start of my post.

Then you factory reset it yourself and follow my post.




kiwifidget

"Cookie"
3497 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 1743

Lifetime subscriber

  #3281913 13-Sep-2024 22:31
Also, I have 2 X20s, and wifi is disabled on the Ultrahub.

 

Ideally would like the X53 to be the main wifi unit and the X20s to be ethernet connected satellites.




MaxineN
Max
1820 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 1374

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3281915 13-Sep-2024 22:33
kiwifidget:

Also, I have 2 X20s, and wifi is disabled on the Ultrahub.


Ideally would like the X53 to be the main wifi unit and the X20s to be ethernet connected satellites.



Yep so you setup those x20s as Access Points and nothing more. By default they're routers which ends you up in a double nat situation.

Then you'll have a very clean setup after that.




kiwifidget

"Cookie"
3497 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 1743

Lifetime subscriber

  #3282497 16-Sep-2024 09:54
SomeOne will be calling me shortly to go through the setup.

 

Fingers crossed.




