kiwifidget:

Further to my previous thread about not being able to login to the Ultrahub anymore.

I have a temporary replacement Ultrahub in place working just fine.

This is a very basic representation of the status quo:

However, One did send me a Deco X53.



I moved the X53 so I could directly plug it into the ONT. Internal network fully detached, and hardwired a laptop to the X53.

The laptop could see the internet, the ipad could connect to the X53, and after a quick call to One Support, the SIP was transferred so the homephone worked.

I thought (haha) that I could just swap in place with the Ultrahub, but no, the whole network fell over.

Upon falling out of the frypan and landing in the fire, I quickly reinstated the Ultrahub and forgot to test the homephone. Himself is highly intolerant of network outages.

It took a few days but I eventually got the SIP transferred back.

Himself is out this morning so I thought I would have another crack at working out why the X53 swap was a disaster.

I have setup the X53 directly to the ONT again, and now even that doesnt work.

It is unable to get an IP address from the WAN.

I have discovered that it is setup as 192.168.68.1 whereas the Ultrahub is 192.168.1.1.

X53 subnet mask is 255.255.252.0 , Ultrahub 255.255.255.0.

X53 DHCP server range 192.168.68.50 - 192.168.70.250 , Ultrahub 192.168.1.50 - 192.168.1.250.

The X53 has a guest network (wifi?) which I dont have on the Ultrahub. Is that why the DHCP range extends to 192.168.70.250 and the 3rd subnet segment is 252 instead of 255? I never did get the hang of that stuff.

My whole network is a mixture of static and DHCP devices, so maintaining the same Gateway address seems easiest. I have changed the X53 IP address to 192.168.1.1. I am reluctant to change the DHCP settings until I understand if that affects the Guest network.

All that aside though, I am now mystified as to why the X53 cant establish an internet connection anymore. I was advised that the swap was a plug and play exercise. The differing internal network settings mean that was never going to be the case, but it should at least find the internet right?

And why!!!??? did One send me an X53 that was configured so differently to the Ultrahub which they knew it was replacing? /rant over/ not really /