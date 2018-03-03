This really makes me mad, there's people out there with no regard for anyone else but themselves who're willing to essentially rip peoples heart out thrice- 1 via lost money, the other to decline them possibly the concert of a lifetime and lastly the humiliation of getting ready, going out only to be turned down and have their hopes and dreams of seeing their celebrity live crushed in seconds.

And the website owners deliberately turn a blind eye to the whole process, because of course, they've made their money 2 or 3 (or more) times from multiple tickets.

So they're winning, the greedy Son of a B$%^& unscrupulous seller is winning and there's only 1 loser, the one left turned away from the concert, humiliated and disappointed beyond words and left with very little recourse to add insult to injury.

And all of this, over at most around a couple hundred dollars?

Things like this remind me why I hate humans.