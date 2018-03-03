Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Viagogo fake tickets- advice needed
Malingo

204 posts

Master Geek


#230589 3-Mar-2018 10:40
We purchased 4 tickets off viagogo for Bruno mars. We received Ticketmaster issued ones via email and had someone else's name on them. Got to the front and were declined entry. Tickets were apparently duplicate and not valid and a clear scam by the seller. I understand they are a reseller but they seemed to have blatantly resold the same tickets multiple times. There were others we saw at ticket office in the same bio at as us and with same tickets.

So we missed concert and are left with 4 tickets of no use.

I've heard that they don't really respond even though they have a "ticket guarantee". Contemplating lodging a claim with bank rather for non delivery of service and fraudulent charge ?

Anyone else had is happen to them and advice on best way to resolve?

Thanks

Peppery
918 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #1967452 3-Mar-2018 10:45
How did you pay? If via credit, initiate a chargeback.

 
 
 
 

Pumpedd
1759 posts

Uber Geek
Inactive user


  #1967457 3-Mar-2018 10:57
It was on 7 sharp the other night....you wernt the only ones.

 

Lesson...buy tickets from valid sites. Viagogo is not a valid site and is responsible for ripping off millions of dollars from NZ's and Aussies. next time...just google viagogo and see what you can find out.

Malingo

204 posts

Master Geek


  #1967481 3-Mar-2018 11:36
Yepnlesson definitely learned. It was booked by a friend and will get her to initiate a chargeback.



Aredwood
3885 posts

Uber Geek


  #1967513 3-Mar-2018 13:51

Definitely initiate a chargeback, and provide to the bank any info you have about the tickets supposedly being guaranteed tickets, and details from the promoter about non official sellers. As in some cases, credit card processors do check that goods offered for resale are permitted to be resold by the original supplier. Friends who run a shopping website had to jump through some hoops with their credit card processor, just to be able to offer cellphones for sale.

Presumably the banks and credit card companies analyse chargeback requests. And will close the merchant accounts of sellers who attract too many chargebacks.

Guessing that viagogo don't have an NZ presence? If they do, lodge a disputes tribunal claim for costs to attend another Bruno Mars concert.





sbiddle
30853 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
Trusted
Biddle Corp
Lifetime subscriber

  #1967551 3-Mar-2018 15:17
The issue with Viagogo is they are are both legitimate ticket seller but also a scalper selling 3rd party tickets.

 

 

People are quick to trash them but IMHO they are really no different to Ticketmaster who operate in both markets.

 

 

I've had tickets from them previously with no issues, but it seems to very much be a case of buyer beware.

tehgerbil
1095 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #1967558 3-Mar-2018 15:29
This really makes me mad, there's people out there with no regard for anyone else but themselves who're willing to essentially rip peoples heart out thrice- 1 via lost money, the other to decline them possibly the concert of a lifetime and lastly the humiliation of getting ready, going out only to be turned down and have their hopes and dreams of seeing their celebrity live crushed in seconds.

 

And the website owners deliberately turn a blind eye to the whole process, because of course, they've made their money 2 or 3 (or more) times from multiple tickets.

 

So they're winning, the greedy Son of a B$%^& unscrupulous seller is winning and there's only 1 loser, the one left turned away from the concert, humiliated and disappointed beyond words and left with very little recourse to add insult to injury.

 

And all of this, over at most around a couple hundred dollars?

 

Things like this remind me why I hate humans.

Pumpedd
1759 posts

Uber Geek
Inactive user


  #1967559 3-Mar-2018 15:37
sbiddle: The issue with Viagogo is they are are both legitimate ticket seller but also a scalper selling 3rd party tickets. People are quick to trash them but IMHO they are really no different to Ticketmaster who operate in both markets. I've had tickets from them previously with no issues, but it seems to very much be a case of buyer beware.

 

 

 

They are not legitimate. 



floydbloke
3479 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #1967560 3-Mar-2018 15:47
I wish Google would up their ethics and stop taking Viagogo's advertising dollars so they no longer appear in (or at least not at the top of ) generic type searches for event tickets.




Paparangi
166 posts

Master Geek


  #1967567 3-Mar-2018 16:49
sbiddle: The issue with Viagogo is they are are both legitimate ticket seller but also a scalper selling 3rd party tickets.

People are quick to trash them but IMHO they are really no different to Ticketmaster who operate in both markets.

I've had tickets from them previously with no issues, but it seems to very much be a case of buyer beware.


They are not legitimate, and they are a completely different product to Ticketmasters product, Ticketmaster Resale, which reissues tickets sold through it to ensure duplicates cannot occur. Viagogo uses deceptive practices like buying the top google ads for “Bruno Mars Concert” - they appear as the legitimate seller to non-savvy customers.

Oblivian
7274 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #1967602 3-Mar-2018 18:17
Peppery:

 

How did you pay? If via credit, initiate a chargeback.

 

 

That's appears to be pretty much what the sellers are now doing in the latest complaint with same supplier.

 

Buy (one) or a heap, hock on VGG as soon as they can, as each sale is processed cancel purchase/creditcard/cashback

 

By the time the user gets it and tries to use it (the only time you can check if it still is) - No longer valid.

 

 

Oblivian
7274 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #1967607 3-Mar-2018 18:27
Side note, Consumer ran another check before this one was highlighted. Finding that 'presale' tickets are all but their own scam (we knew that)

 

And besides the media pre-allocations there are partners associated with the promoter/venue etc who ALL get allotted a heap of them and are free to do with as they please BEFORE they are even made public. ticketmaster resale.. you can see the 'in trade' flag like on Trademe. And guess who most the sales 5 mins after Celine Dion tickets 'sold out' were on and who by - you guessed it. In trade partners flicking their allocation on without them even being 'available' for sale.

 

https://www.stuff.co.nz/entertainment/music/101947393/are-kiwis-up-against-the-world-when-it-comes-to-purchasing-tickets 

 

 

sbiddle
30853 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
Trusted
Biddle Corp
Lifetime subscriber

  #1967609 3-Mar-2018 18:30
Pumpedd:

 

sbiddle: The issue with Viagogo is they are are both legitimate ticket seller but also a scalper selling 3rd party tickets. People are quick to trash them but IMHO they are really no different to Ticketmaster who operate in both markets. I've had tickets from them previously with no issues, but it seems to very much be a case of buyer beware.

 

 

 

They are not legitimate. 

 

 

Huh? Your defintion of ligitimate certainly differs from mine!

 

Viagogo have been and continue to be an officially licenced ticket agency for a number of events and venues, and in the cases of a quite a few EPL teams they are the officially licenced ticket reseller.

 

 

Oblivian
7274 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #1967643 3-Mar-2018 20:33
Ding ding

 

 

 

Round 3

 

http://www.nzherald.co.nz/nz/news/article.cfm?c_id=1&objectid=12005869 

Lostja
239 posts

Master Geek


  #1967651 3-Mar-2018 20:57
sbiddle:

 

Pumpedd:

 

sbiddle: The issue with Viagogo is they are are both legitimate ticket seller but also a scalper selling 3rd party tickets. People are quick to trash them but IMHO they are really no different to Ticketmaster who operate in both markets. I've had tickets from them previously with no issues, but it seems to very much be a case of buyer beware.

 

 

 

They are not legitimate. 

 

 

Huh? Your defintion of ligitimate certainly differs from mine!

 

Viagogo have been and continue to be an officially licenced ticket agency for a number of events and venues, and in the cases of a quite a few EPL teams they are the officially licenced ticket reseller.

 

 

 

 

I have used them before in Europe without issue to buy football tickets. 

Geektastic
17927 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #1967657 3-Mar-2018 21:45
There is a bit of an issue with this kind of thing. We bought tickets to a  concert on Trade Me once. The concert was cancelled. Refunds only issued to the original purchaser (despite them no longer being the legal beneficiary of the tickets) and Trade Me response more or less "yeah, nah...sorry about that".

 

I'm not sure how they can tighten up the world of tickets and ticket reselling, but it certainly could do with some tightening.





View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic





