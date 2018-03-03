We purchased 4 tickets off viagogo for Bruno mars. We received Ticketmaster issued ones via email and had someone else's name on them. Got to the front and were declined entry. Tickets were apparently duplicate and not valid and a clear scam by the seller. I understand they are a reseller but they seemed to have blatantly resold the same tickets multiple times. There were others we saw at ticket office in the same bio at as us and with same tickets.
So we missed concert and are left with 4 tickets of no use.
I've heard that they don't really respond even though they have a "ticket guarantee". Contemplating lodging a claim with bank rather for non delivery of service and fraudulent charge ?
Anyone else had is happen to them and advice on best way to resolve?
Thanks