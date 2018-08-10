Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Single use plastic bags to be banned.
Lastman

297 posts

Ultimate Geek


#239910 10-Aug-2018 11:52
https://www.nzherald.co.nz/business/news/article.cfm?c_id=3&objectid=12104546

Phase-out is to happen over next year. Good to hear. No doubt start of a push to have all single use packaging fully recyclable or home compostible.

Davy
195 posts

Master Geek


  #2071198 10-Aug-2018 11:54
Good! Hopefully single-use bottles will be next.

DjShadow
3871 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #2071206 10-Aug-2018 12:01
I admit I'll need to put a reminder on my front door to grab bags before making a quick trip to Countdown

Linux
9286 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2071208 10-Aug-2018 12:08
This is great I stopped off at New World the other night and got milk and the cashier put it in a plastic bag so I removed it

John

 

John 



DarthKermit
5346 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2071209 10-Aug-2018 12:08
It's overall a good thing to ban them and reduce our overall use of plastic and plastic packaging. However to call them single use is actually inaccurate.

Pumpedd
1759 posts

Uber Geek
Inactive user


  #2071211 10-Aug-2018 12:11
A serious question. I am old enough to remember what supermarkets packed in before plastic. It was brown sturdy paper bags. Sure, they wern't perfect but acceptable. Why are we not going back to them? They are surely far more environmentally friendly that reusable bags?

 

I have read that the reusable bags that are on offer are extremely unfriendly in terms of the environmental cost to make them.

 

Seems to me Supermarkets are just trying to make more margin from the plastic bag ban.

wellygary
6813 posts

Uber Geek


  #2071223 10-Aug-2018 12:13
The biggest question appears to be will it just be supermarket/takeaway store thin bags, or whether it will also include "heavier" bags (think bigger JB Hifi bags) and the like.....

 

http://www.mfe.govt.nz/sites/default/files/media/Waste/plastic-bags-consultation-doc.pdf

Lastman

297 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2071224 10-Aug-2018 12:14
DarthKermit:

It's overall a good thing to ban them and reduce our overall use of plastic and plastic packaging. However to call them single use is actually inaccurate.



Using them again, for something like a bin liner, is more a convenience, surely. Why not just use the bin. Arguably more water might be used for cleaning, rinsing the bin but that can be incorporated with other washing.



Dulouz
816 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2071228 10-Aug-2018 12:21
Come join me in the fight against single-use condoms

Amanon




Amanon

MikeB4
17308 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2071235 10-Aug-2018 12:27
DjShadow:

 

I admit I'll need to put a reminder on my front door to grab bags before making a quick trip to Countdown

 

 

we keep a bunch of bags in the under floor boot storage in our cars, we kept forgeting until we did this.

vexxxboy
3884 posts

Uber Geek


  #2071248 10-Aug-2018 12:49
the cynic in me wonders why the supermarkets are so keen to to do this until you read what happened in the UK when the same thing happened. Supermarkets saved $150 million pounds by not providing plastic bags and made around $140 million profit selling the replacement bags.




scuwp
3596 posts

Uber Geek


  #2071249 10-Aug-2018 12:51
Well intentioned, and I am not against the idea, but it won't make a jot of difference to the environment.    NZ was never the problem when it came to ocean pollution with plastics, and people will just go out any buy plastic bags for bin liners, dog droppings, and everything else these 'multi-use' bags were used for so it will achieve absolutely zilch, other than create 'look at me' headlines for the politicians. 

 

   

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 




SteveC83
33 posts

Geek


  #2071262 10-Aug-2018 13:04
Great, what am I going to use to line my kitchen bins (Plastic bags fit perfectly) and pick up dog poop with now?  

 

 

 

Suppose I can go to the supermarket and buy......plastic bags!!! 

davidcole
5567 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2071269 10-Aug-2018 13:07
SteveC83:

Great, what am I going to use to line my kitchen bins (Plastic bags fit perfectly) and pick up dog poop with now?  


 


Suppose I can go to the supermarket and buy......plastic bags!!! 



You can buy compostible ones. Or put down some newspaper, then some rubbish, then layers of paper over wet stuff. Yes you have to clean your bin, but doesn’t cost you much extra (cost of newspaper if you exceed your weekly community rag)




MikeB4
17308 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2071270 10-Aug-2018 13:10
We wrap "wet" rubbish in paper before putting it the bin. We also put a sheet of paper on the bottom of the bin. This is usually the weekly community newspaper. Time spent at sea in our boat showed us a few years back that we needed to change.

Sounddude
I fix stuff!
1881 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Vocus
Lifetime subscriber

  #2071271 10-Aug-2018 13:12
If you haven't already, go out and buy these.

 

http://packingsorted.co.nz/

 

Worth their weight in gold.

