Phase-out is to happen over next year. Good to hear. No doubt start of a push to have all single use packaging fully recyclable or home compostible.
I admit I'll need to put a reminder on my front door to grab bags before making a quick trip to Countdown
This is great I stopped off at New World the other night and got milk and the cashier put it in a plastic bag so I removed it
John
It's overall a good thing to ban them and reduce our overall use of plastic and plastic packaging. However to call them single use is actually inaccurate.
A serious question. I am old enough to remember what supermarkets packed in before plastic. It was brown sturdy paper bags. Sure, they wern't perfect but acceptable. Why are we not going back to them? They are surely far more environmentally friendly that reusable bags?
I have read that the reusable bags that are on offer are extremely unfriendly in terms of the environmental cost to make them.
Seems to me Supermarkets are just trying to make more margin from the plastic bag ban.
The biggest question appears to be will it just be supermarket/takeaway store thin bags, or whether it will also include "heavier" bags (think bigger JB Hifi bags) and the like.....
http://www.mfe.govt.nz/sites/default/files/media/Waste/plastic-bags-consultation-doc.pdf
DarthKermit:
It's overall a good thing to ban them and reduce our overall use of plastic and plastic packaging. However to call them single use is actually inaccurate.
Come join me in the fight against single-use condoms
DjShadow:
I admit I'll need to put a reminder on my front door to grab bags before making a quick trip to Countdown
we keep a bunch of bags in the under floor boot storage in our cars, we kept forgeting until we did this.
the cynic in me wonders why the supermarkets are so keen to to do this until you read what happened in the UK when the same thing happened. Supermarkets saved $150 million pounds by not providing plastic bags and made around $140 million profit selling the replacement bags.
Common sense is not as common as you think.
Well intentioned, and I am not against the idea, but it won't make a jot of difference to the environment. NZ was never the problem when it came to ocean pollution with plastics, and people will just go out any buy plastic bags for bin liners, dog droppings, and everything else these 'multi-use' bags were used for so it will achieve absolutely zilch, other than create 'look at me' headlines for the politicians.
Great, what am I going to use to line my kitchen bins (Plastic bags fit perfectly) and pick up dog poop with now?
Suppose I can go to the supermarket and buy......plastic bags!!!
SteveC83:
Great, what am I going to use to line my kitchen bins (Plastic bags fit perfectly) and pick up dog poop with now?
Suppose I can go to the supermarket and buy......plastic bags!!!
We wrap "wet" rubbish in paper before putting it the bin. We also put a sheet of paper on the bottom of the bin. This is usually the weekly community newspaper. Time spent at sea in our boat showed us a few years back that we needed to change.
If you haven't already, go out and buy these.
Worth their weight in gold.