A serious question. I am old enough to remember what supermarkets packed in before plastic. It was brown sturdy paper bags. Sure, they wern't perfect but acceptable. Why are we not going back to them? They are surely far more environmentally friendly that reusable bags?

I have read that the reusable bags that are on offer are extremely unfriendly in terms of the environmental cost to make them.

Seems to me Supermarkets are just trying to make more margin from the plastic bag ban.