I agree. One only needs to look at the fact other postal carriers are having no trouble delivering to NZ. The cynic in me suspects this is simply USPS working out it is cheaper to hold packages in their warehouses until prices for transport falls back to lower levels and then deliver all the parcels on cheaper transport later... USPS held a package of mine at LAX for several months last year despite near daily (if not more) cargo flights AKL-LAX-AKL throughout that entire period which they could have quite easily put containers on.

The news tonight suggests NZ Post is looking at putting on special flights to collect stuff from the US... I assume NZ Post will have to do that at their own cost, as USPS is unlikely to reimburse them for the cost of doing that. This makes it clear it's not COVID, border restrictions, etc. If NZ Post can make arrangements to organise special flights flights to carry packages, then surely so can USPS. I imagine the likes of American Airlines, United, Delta or even Air NZ would jump at the chance to offer USPS charter cargo flight LAX-AKL-LAX to make some money and keep their pilot's qualifications current etc. USPS simply doesn't want for reasons wholly unrelated to borders, COVID, etc -- and all to do with money and government restrictions etc.