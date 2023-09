IMO the new grocery commissioner is going to have to stomp down hard on this if he wants the public to have any confidence in him, and this new role. The fact is if there was actually a supply shortage, then surely the fair thing to do,(and to be fair to consumers so they are not disadvantaged by paying more), would be to restrict supply to all retailers. So supermarkets would then have a buy limit, which is what they have been doing throughout the pandemic. Not cut off the one retailer that was selling the product cheaper. Especially during a cost of living crisis where Kiwi families are hurting with the price hikes on food.

I support the warehouse for at least bringing a little competition into the market. But the Government should have done far more than just appoint a grocery commissioner, as NZers have been overpaying supermarkets for many years. Both main parties are as bad as one another when it came to this.

A little surprised Consumer NZs websites is silent on this issue, as I would have thought they would come out quickly with a statement.