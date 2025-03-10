quickymart:

Afternoon,

I just swapped out my old Spark Smart modem (1) for the 3 model. I setup the SSID/password exactly the same as before, and all my devices have connected, barring one - my boy's desktop machine in a neighbouring room, which can only connect via Wifi.

What's bizarre is he can see all of the neighbour's networks - just not mine! So wifi is obviously working on his machine.

I went into his wifi settings (he has Windows 11) and "forgot" the previous network, even though it had the same SSID, etc. But still no go, it's simply not seeing the wifi network that's 8 metres away, yet it sees all the other ones.

I've disabled/re-enabled wifi, restarted the router, restarted his PC, but nope, it doesn't see it.

Am I missing something here? Any suggestions please? He needs to get back online for schoolwork and this all worked perfectly until I swapped out the router.

His motherboard is reasonably new too, so I'm a bit lost as to what to try next.

Thanks in advance for any assistance provided.