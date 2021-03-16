Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
2 Degrees Call Quality
shrub

660 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

#283864 16-Mar-2021 16:51
Send private message quote this post

I was wondering if any other users have noticed call quality that's been slowly degrading over the last few months to the point were its now the talk of the office.

 

We have multiple mobile phones on the 2 degrees network that are experiencing issues with call quality. Its like the connection is lagging or the calls are getting quieter so we cant hear each other. The issue is across multiple devices Samsung s20/s10 iphone 10/11/se. When we call over whats app/ google meet or teams the call quality is much better and we can hold a conversation. Its gets even worse between 2degrees and spark. Today I thought a call dropped cos there was a couple of seconds of dead air and had to ask other person to repeat a lot back.

 

When contacting 2degrees today all we got was there is no issues with the network and to list examples/locations of calls which we will do for them.

 

 

 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | ... | 22
Linux
9113 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2675608 16-Mar-2021 17:12
Send private message quote this post

How are 2degrees to 2degrees calls?

natedog
119 posts

Master Geek


  #2675610 16-Mar-2021 17:13
Send private message quote this post

I've recently switched from a lifetime with Vodafone to a 2d business account and have noticed consistently lower call quality in Canterbury on an iPhone 12 Pro. Others on both iPhone and Android devices have said the same. I haven't gone as far as thinking through the other network sides of calls, but interesting to hear you are experiencing the same. 

shrub

660 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

  #2675614 16-Mar-2021 17:24
Send private message quote this post

Yea I'm in Canterbury also, 2d to 2d is pretty poor



DjShadow
3853 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #2675687 16-Mar-2021 19:09
Send private message quote this post

I agree sound qual on 2degrees is not anywhere near as good as Spark or Vodafone. I do hope once they have VoLTE in place properly this will change, in saying that I've turned off Wifi Calling as the call qual on that is less than ideal.

natedog
119 posts

Master Geek


  #2675689 16-Mar-2021 19:14
Send private message quote this post

Yes forgot to mention, have also found the wifi calling particularly poor quality, though still better than nothing if there’s no mobile coverage.

Linux
9113 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2675691 16-Mar-2021 19:20
Send private message quote this post

Call quality 2degrees to 2degrees is perfect when on Wi-Fi calling I use it daily!

Cross net calls do not sound as clear!

richms
25301 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2675748 16-Mar-2021 19:56
Send private message quote this post

Incoming calls to work on 2degrees have always been the worst quality. Know they are 2 degrees because returning calls to them gets the creepy 2degrees voice man on voicemail. sounds like the bad days when people were all like "make you battery life better with this code" that changed it to the horrid GSM codec




Richard rich.ms



Spong
910 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #2675805 16-Mar-2021 21:30
Send private message quote this post

I'm really frustrated with incoming calls from Spark and Vodafone to my 2D connection. The quality on my Galaxy S10 (2D version with 2D software) has always been so poor, I struggle to understand many callers. Muffled, distorted and generally very bad.  That's using regular and WiFi Calling connections. 2D to 2D calls are fine. When people using hands-free and with heavy accents call me, I ask them to call me on my 2Talk landliine, which is much better. Sure hope 2D can improve this, as I'm considering moving. BTW, my Galaxy S10 is supposed to support VoLTE, but there are no settings, despite being an original 2D/2D software version. How do I turn this on?  




Linux
9113 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2675841 16-Mar-2021 21:56
Send private message quote this post

If it is incoming calls it must be the same for outgoing calls

@spong see the 2degrees VoLTE thread this covers where VoLTE is live on the 2degrees network (North of Puhoi) only at the moment unless attached to RBI site in other locations and VoLTE is enabled in the handset already you do not need to turn the feature off / on

Spong
910 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #2675853 16-Mar-2021 22:14
Send private message quote this post

Linux: If it is incoming calls it must be the same for outgoing calls

@spong see the 2degrees VoLTE thread this covers where VoLTE is live on the 2degrees network (North of Puhoi) only at the moment unless attached to RBI site in other locations and VoLTE is enabled in the handset already you do not need to turn the feature off / on

 

 

 

Yes, quality is poor for both incoming and outgoing. Being on the North Shore of Auckland, do you know when VoLTE on 2D will be active down this way? 




Linux
9113 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2675874 16-Mar-2021 22:50
Send private message quote this post

Spong:

 

Linux: If it is incoming calls it must be the same for outgoing calls

@spong see the 2degrees VoLTE thread this covers where VoLTE is live on the 2degrees network (North of Puhoi) only at the moment unless attached to RBI site in other locations and VoLTE is enabled in the handset already you do not need to turn the feature off / on

 

Being on the North Shore of Auckland, do you know when VoLTE on 2D will be active down this way? 

 

 

In the coming weeks / months

cisconz
cisconz
1302 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2675875 16-Mar-2021 22:52
Send private message quote this post

natedog:

 

I've recently switched from a lifetime with Vodafone to a 2d business account and have noticed consistently lower call quality in Canterbury on an iPhone 12 Pro. Others on both iPhone and Android devices have said the same. I haven't gone as far as thinking through the other network sides of calls, but interesting to hear you are experiencing the same. 

 

 

I have recently done the same in Auckland, I am getting the same, as much as I got frustrated with dropped VF calls, at least I could hear consistently on them. And if I change to WhatsApp, or MS Teams the issue disappears.




Hmmmm

SaltyNZ
6227 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2675936 17-Mar-2021 08:10
Send private message quote this post

As I mentioned in the other thread, our TDM interconnects are being phased out and hopefully will all be gone by the end of the year. It goes hand in hand with VoLTE. In any case as the industry looks towards switching off 3G in favour of LTE & NR only, nobody is going to want to still have legacy TDMs lying around.




iPad Pro 11" + iPhone XS + 2degrees 4tw!

 

These comments are my own and do not represent the opinions of 2degrees.

Mahon
459 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2675967 17-Mar-2021 09:28
Send private message quote this post

SaltyNZ:

 

As I mentioned in the other thread, our TDM interconnects are being phased out and hopefully will all be gone by the end of the year. It goes hand in hand with VoLTE. In any case as the industry looks towards switching off 3G in favour of LTE & NR only, nobody is going to want to still have legacy TDMs lying around.

 

 

Does that explain why 2 degrees has such bad call quality across the board, including WIFI calling?

dt

dt
1090 posts

Uber Geek


  #2675982 17-Mar-2021 09:51
Send private message quote this post

Appears to still be problem... I was on 2degrees years ago for my personal mob and switched providers because of the call quality.. 

 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | ... | 22
View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic





