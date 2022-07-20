most of the above is fine.

moisture barrier first because it will take a year to dry out the floor and the floor may open up a bit. do as much as you can. if you can only cover 50% you will get 50% reduction in moisture. if you cannot wrap the piles, don't worry about it. make sure the ground is dry first. if its wet sort the drainage/slope etc first. don't forget drain holes in plastic.

do not underestimate floor insulation. your in contact with the floor so it can make a big difference to how you feel. don't skimp on it like most do. the whole ceiling should be a lot more insulation is only relevant when you have low insulation levels. on well insulated houses the effect is a lot less. remember heat travels in ALL directions.

double layer ceiling insulation is cheap to do.

ventilation depends a bit on how well sealed the place is. if its breezy already then ventilation system won't do anything. however i highly recommend sealing the house as much as possible and using a ventilation system. that provides far more consistent ventilation without so much over ventilation.

big thing to look at is the floor. old plank or T&G floors leak air like crazy and pulls tons of moisture in. once its dried out, look at sealing it.

a lot of the really old plaster ceilings can be really air tight, unless someone cut holes in it for lights. make sure you fit led lights as they are a lot more air tight.

heating, there is a lot of options.

wall insulation is the hardest most expensive. i do not recommend the drill holes through the cladding and blow stuff in crowds. even branz has pulled their recommendations on that. remove the gib, pocket install WRB and insulate. regib.

on my place the biggest drop in condensation was after doing the moisture barrier. it was instantly noticeable. the 2nd was after after installing flooring insulation, the 3rd was ventilation system.