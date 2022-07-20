Hey all,
I was reading the thread about Positive Pressure sytsems here Positive Pressure Ventilation Systems 2022 (geekzone.co.nz) and it got me thinking, there are lots of threads on geekzone about specific problems (e.g. ventilation), or specific products (heat-pumps etc.), but is there an actual correct/best way to make a home warm / dry and with clean air?
I know warm / dry are someone related, and I know old houses are very different from new builds. So:
* What is the best approach to achieving this on an old home? For example, I have an old cottage, wooden floor boards, no in-wall insulation, it does have ceiling insulation, by end of Aug half the windows will be retrofit double-glazed with the rest to come later. A lot of achieving these goals will have to be retrofitted. But do I need a ventilation system or just a heat-pump? Do I need a separate purifier? etc.? Is it best to start with basics such as a ground sheet?
* Do new builds achieve this with current standards?
Big topic but I hope it gets a lot of information into one place.