Creating this as suggested by @Technofreak to keep discussion on these in their own thread
Creating this as suggested by @Technofreak to keep discussion on these in their own thread
Since this has gone live there seems to be less info than there was in the beta version?
Assuming my memory is correct, the beta included the vaccination location. Now just the vaccine type (Pfizer BioNTech of course) and dates.
https://app.covid19.health.nz/vaccination-records
Correct.
Slimmed it down a bit. Can still get the other details via the paper request from MoH. But I expect it's a case of 'end users won't care so don't show' sort of thing for immediate usage.
I've seen a few people say the activation emails never arrive. Sure do just fine on Google. So unless there are other mail servers on high alert to the content and trapping them?
The current one seems to ask if you have your NHI number handy now when signing up. The beta didn't seem to give me the option and it couldn't find a match - went manual. Despite helping a family member sign up with the number off a prescription bottle, it still flagged for manual follow up. May be a licence as ID thing. Since realme seems to go fast.
(My details with the DHB are a little... old/outdated)
DS248:
Since this has gone live there seems to be less info than there was in the beta version?
Assuming my memory is correct, the beta included the vaccination location. Now just the vaccine type (Pfizer BioNTech of course) and dates.
https://app.covid19.health.nz/vaccination-records
Yeah, some of the initial versions I saw included a lot of technical details
including how it was administered ( intra muscular) , which arm it was, and where you got it...
now looks like its been pared back...
openmedia:
Is anyone else concerned that key medical information appears to be hosted offshore?
openmedia:
Is anyone else concerned that key medical information appears to be hosted offshore?
The IP address shows the domain behind Cloudfront. That's the CDN. What makes you think it's hosted offshore?
Support Geekzone by subscribing, making a donation. or using one of our referral links: Sharesies | Goodsync | Mighty Ape | Backblaze | Norton 360 | Lenovo laptops
freitasm on Keybase | My technology disclosure
DS248:
https://app.covid19.health.nz/vaccination-records
freitasm:
openmedia:
Is anyone else concerned that key medical information appears to be hosted offshore?
The IP address shows the domain behind Cloudfront. That's the CDN. What makes you think it's hosted offshore?
You are correct:
COVID Immunisation Register (CIR) privacy statement | Ministry of Health NZ
"The CIR operates on a Salesforce platform, which is hosted on Amazon Web Services servers in Sydney, Australia."
Support Geekzone by subscribing, making a donation. or using one of our referral links: Sharesies | Goodsync | Mighty Ape | Backblaze | Norton 360 | Lenovo laptops
freitasm on Keybase | My technology disclosure
I tried to sign up but had two issues.
The first was that I never got the verification code when using my hotmail.com account. If this is just me then cool, but it may indicate a wider problem.
The second was that I do not have a current passport (mine expired), nor any of the other documentation. I assumed this would be an issue but tried the expired passport anyway - no dice. No certificate for me I guess. Maybe I could go through the rigamarole of getting realme up and running again. I can't remember what that requires or if it is even possible now.
openmedia:
Is anyone else concerned that key medical information appears to be hosted offshore?
freitasm:
You are correct:
COVID Immunisation Register (CIR) privacy statement | Ministry of Health NZ
"The CIR operates on a Salesforce platform, which is hosted on Amazon Web Services servers in Sydney, Australia."
I think I'm more comfortable with it in AWS' Sydney region than with most of the on-shore providers, tbh. At the end of the day, the biggest security risks are not in the platform provider responsibility side of the matrix but on the actual app/service side.
freitasm:
You are correct:
COVID Immunisation Register (CIR) privacy statement | Ministry of Health NZ
"The CIR operates on a Salesforce platform, which is hosted on Amazon Web Services servers in Sydney, Australia."
Pretty sure they are using Salesforce/AWS for the Bookmyvaccine site too.. so that makes logical sense the backend Datastore is on the same platform...
jonathan18: We now need evidence of double vacs to go into my mother’s rest home, so I created a health account for my partner via her RealMe account (she wasn’t given a card at the time of the vaccinations). What a disaster! Verification emails etc arrived fine, but it somehow entered a loop in which I’d get partway through creating the health account and it would make me log back into RealMe, and then not have saved changes in the health account. Rejected the driver’s licence details as well, then accepted them but threw me out... After 20 minutes of this I was about to give up but out of the blue it somehow worked, and displayed her vaccinations!
By comparison, my signing up via the beta site about a week ago (also via RealMe login) was an absolute walk in the park. They did have to manually verify my NHI, but that was done in about a day.
I sure hope my first experience is more typical than the last, as if the problems I faced with my partner’s account is common there’ll be many people that give up or need extra help.
Sounds like it was unable to verify the ID from Realme, which by accounts has been up and down like a yo-yo as people hammer the health portal.. sounds like it finally came up for you
.
wellygary: Sounds like it was unable to verify the ID from Realme, which by accounts has been up and down like a yo-yo as people hammer the health portal.. sounds like it finally came up for you
.