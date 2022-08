We now need evidence of double vacs to go into my mother’s rest home, so I created a health account for my partner via her RealMe account (she wasn’t given a card at the time of the vaccinations). What a disaster! Verification emails etc arrived fine, but it somehow entered a loop in which I’d get partway through creating the health account and it would make me log back into RealMe, and then not have saved changes in the health account. Rejected the driver’s licence details as well, then accepted them but threw me out... After 20 minutes of this I was about to give up but out of the blue it somehow worked, and displayed her vaccinations!



By comparison, my signing up via the beta site about a week ago (also via RealMe login) was an absolute walk in the park. They did have to manually verify my NHI, but that was done in about a day.



I sure hope my first experience is more typical than the last, as if the problems I faced with my partner’s account is common there’ll be many people that give up or need extra help.