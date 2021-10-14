Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsHealth and fitnessCOVID-19 vaccination record / certificates
DS248

1585 posts

Uber Geek


#290002 14-Oct-2021 14:04
Send private message quote this post

Creating this as suggested by @Technofreak to keep discussion on these in their own thread

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic
 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | ... | 42
DS248

1585 posts

Uber Geek


  #2795186 14-Oct-2021 14:08
Send private message quote this post

Since this has gone live there seems to be less info than there was in the beta version? 

 

Assuming my memory is correct, the beta included the vaccination location.  Now just the vaccine type (Pfizer BioNTech of course) and dates.

 

https://app.covid19.health.nz/vaccination-records

 

 

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Free kids accounts - trade shares and funds (NZ, US) with Sharesies.
Oblivian
6672 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2795190 14-Oct-2021 14:12
Send private message quote this post

Correct.

 

Slimmed it down a bit. Can still get the other details via the paper request from MoH. But I expect it's a case of 'end users won't care so don't show' sort of thing for immediate usage.

 

I've seen a few people say the activation emails never arrive. Sure do just fine on Google. So unless there are other mail servers on high alert to the content and trapping them?

 

The current one seems to ask if you have your NHI number handy now when signing up. The beta didn't seem to give me the option and it couldn't find a match - went manual. Despite helping a family member sign up with the number off a prescription bottle, it still flagged for manual follow up. May be a licence as ID thing. Since realme seems to go fast.

 

(My details with the DHB are a little... old/outdated)

openmedia
2788 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2795192 14-Oct-2021 14:18
Send private message quote this post

Is anyone else concerned that key medical information appears to be hosted offshore?




Generally known online as OpenMedia, now working for Red Hat APAC as a Technology Evangelist and Portfolio Architect. Still playing with MythTV and digital media on the side.



wellygary
6733 posts

Uber Geek


  #2795197 14-Oct-2021 14:24
Send private message quote this post

DS248:

 

Since this has gone live there seems to be less info than there was in the beta version? 

 

Assuming my memory is correct, the beta included the vaccination location.  Now just the vaccine type (Pfizer BioNTech of course) and dates.

 

https://app.covid19.health.nz/vaccination-records

 

 

Yeah, some of the initial versions I saw included a lot of technical details

 

including how it was administered  ( intra muscular) , which arm it was, and where you got it...

 

now looks like its been pared back...

SheriffNZ
586 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2795270 14-Oct-2021 14:47
Send private message quote this post

openmedia:

Is anyone else concerned that key medical information appears to be hosted offshore?



Doesn’t bother me in the slightest.

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
74206 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2795330 14-Oct-2021 15:16
Send private message quote this post

openmedia:

 

Is anyone else concerned that key medical information appears to be hosted offshore?

 

 

The IP address shows the domain behind Cloudfront. That's the CDN. What makes you think it's hosted offshore?




Support Geekzone by subscribing, making a donation. or using one of our referral links: Sharesies | Goodsync  | Mighty Ape | Backblaze | Norton 360 | Lenovo laptops 

 

freitasm on Keybase | My technology disclosure

 

 

 

 

 

 

jlittle
144 posts

Master Geek

Subscriber

  #2795336 14-Oct-2021 15:26
Send private message quote this post

DS248:
https://app.covid19.health.nz/vaccination-records

That site gives me a blank page in firefox, after logging in successfully. The page's title is correct. I tried clearing the browser cache and cookies.

It's good in chromium.



freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
74206 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2795337 14-Oct-2021 15:29
Send private message quote this post

freitasm:

 

openmedia:

 

Is anyone else concerned that key medical information appears to be hosted offshore?

 

 

The IP address shows the domain behind Cloudfront. That's the CDN. What makes you think it's hosted offshore?

 

 

You are correct:

 

COVID Immunisation Register (CIR) privacy statement | Ministry of Health NZ

 

"The CIR operates on a Salesforce platform, which is hosted on Amazon Web Services servers in Sydney, Australia."




Support Geekzone by subscribing, making a donation. or using one of our referral links: Sharesies | Goodsync  | Mighty Ape | Backblaze | Norton 360 | Lenovo laptops 

 

freitasm on Keybase | My technology disclosure

 

 

 

 

 

 

Brumfondl
1152 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2795343 14-Oct-2021 15:42
Send private message quote this post

I tried to sign up but had two issues.

 

The first was that I never got the verification code when using my hotmail.com account. If this is just me then cool, but it may indicate a wider problem.

 

The second was that I do not have a current passport (mine expired), nor any of the other documentation. I assumed this would be an issue but tried the expired passport anyway - no dice. No certificate for me I guess. Maybe I could go through the rigamarole of getting realme up and running again. I can't remember what that requires or if it is even possible now.





chevrolux
4962 posts

Uber Geek
Inactive user


  #2795346 14-Oct-2021 15:47
Send private message quote this post

openmedia:

Is anyone else concerned that key medical information appears to be hosted offshore?



I'd rather it hosted in the likes of Microsoft or AWS datacentres with their extremely high uptime as opposed to some dinky NZ based one.

Inphinity
2705 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2795352 14-Oct-2021 15:59
Send private message quote this post

freitasm:

 

You are correct:

 

COVID Immunisation Register (CIR) privacy statement | Ministry of Health NZ

 

"The CIR operates on a Salesforce platform, which is hosted on Amazon Web Services servers in Sydney, Australia."

 

 

I think I'm more comfortable with it in AWS' Sydney region than with most of the on-shore providers, tbh. At the end of the day, the biggest security risks are not in the platform provider responsibility side of the matrix but on the actual app/service side.

wellygary
6733 posts

Uber Geek


  #2795356 14-Oct-2021 16:09
Send private message quote this post

freitasm:

 

You are correct:

 

COVID Immunisation Register (CIR) privacy statement | Ministry of Health NZ

 

"The CIR operates on a Salesforce platform, which is hosted on Amazon Web Services servers in Sydney, Australia."

 

 

Pretty sure they are using Salesforce/AWS for the Bookmyvaccine site too.. so that makes logical sense the backend Datastore  is on the same platform...

jonathan18
6209 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2795357 14-Oct-2021 16:11
Send private message quote this post

We now need evidence of double vacs to go into my mother’s rest home, so I created a health account for my partner via her RealMe account (she wasn’t given a card at the time of the vaccinations). What a disaster! Verification emails etc arrived fine, but it somehow entered a loop in which I’d get partway through creating the health account and it would make me log back into RealMe, and then not have saved changes in the health account. Rejected the driver’s licence details as well, then accepted them but threw me out... After 20 minutes of this I was about to give up but out of the blue it somehow worked, and displayed her vaccinations!

By comparison, my signing up via the beta site about a week ago (also via RealMe login) was an absolute walk in the park. They did have to manually verify my NHI, but that was done in about a day.

I sure hope my first experience is more typical than the last, as if the problems I faced with my partner’s account is common there’ll be many people that give up or need extra help.

wellygary
6733 posts

Uber Geek


  #2795362 14-Oct-2021 16:23
Send private message quote this post

jonathan18: We now need evidence of double vacs to go into my mother’s rest home, so I created a health account for my partner via her RealMe account (she wasn’t given a card at the time of the vaccinations). What a disaster! Verification emails etc arrived fine, but it somehow entered a loop in which I’d get partway through creating the health account and it would make me log back into RealMe, and then not have saved changes in the health account. Rejected the driver’s licence details as well, then accepted them but threw me out... After 20 minutes of this I was about to give up but out of the blue it somehow worked, and displayed her vaccinations!

By comparison, my signing up via the beta site about a week ago (also via RealMe login) was an absolute walk in the park. They did have to manually verify my NHI, but that was done in about a day.

I sure hope my first experience is more typical than the last, as if the problems I faced with my partner’s account is common there’ll be many people that give up or need extra help.

 

Sounds like it was unable to verify the ID from Realme, which by accounts has been up and down like a yo-yo as people hammer the health portal.. sounds like it finally came up for you

 

.

 

 

jonathan18
6209 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2795365 14-Oct-2021 16:32
Send private message quote this post

wellygary: Sounds like it was unable to verify the ID from Realme, which by accounts has been up and down like a yo-yo as people hammer the health portal.. sounds like it finally came up for you


.


 



Sounds plausible! This could explain why it was the health portal that was asking for her driver’s licence details, as if it had been successfully connecting to RealMe she’d have been verified via that (given she’s already proven her identity as part of setting that up).

 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | ... | 42
Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic





News and reviews »

OPPO Launches ColorOS 13 Global Version
Posted 19-Aug-2022 11:30

GoTo Launches IT Helpdesk Functionality Within GoTo Connect
Posted 18-Aug-2022 16:55

HP on Track With Recycling Program
Posted 18-Aug-2022 16:51

Belkin Screenforce Tempered Glass Screen Protector and Bumper - Apple Watch
Posted 15-Aug-2022 17:20

Samsung Introducing Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4
Posted 11-Aug-2022 01:00

Samsung Unveils Health Innovations with Galaxy Watch5 and Galaxy Watch5 Pro
Posted 11-Aug-2022 01:00

Google Bringing First Cloud Region to Aotearoa New Zealand
Posted 10-Aug-2022 08:51

ANZ To Move to FIS Modern Banking Platform
Posted 10-Aug-2022 08:28

GoPro Hero10 Black Review
Posted 8-Aug-2022 17:41

Amazon to Acquire iRobot
Posted 6-Aug-2022 11:41

Samsung x LIFE Picture Collection Brings Iconic Moments in History to The Frame
Posted 4-Aug-2022 17:04

Norton Consumer Cyber Safety Pulse Report: Phishing for New Bait on Social Media
Posted 4-Aug-2022 16:50

Microsoft Announces New Solutions for Threat Intelligence and Attack Surface Management
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:54

Seagate Addresses Hyperscale Workloads with Enterprise-Class Nytro SSDs
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:50

Visa Launching Eco-friendly Payment Solutions in New Zealand
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:48








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







GoodSync is the easiest file sync and backup for Windows and Mac



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 