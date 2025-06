My preference for discs: I almost always have only one game on the go at any time. I load the disc and leave it in the console, play the game to within an inch of its life (can take months) then take the disc out - forever. Loading discs is not a burden for me.

Owing to competition between retailers, discs are generally way cheaper than the download from Sony.

Having completed a game, I almost never want to revisit it so I sell the disc. I have no interest in building a library of games. If I have paid, say, $120 for a new game, I can generally sell it for at least $60 - so this halves the cost of my habit.

I often buy discs second-hand, then sell them when I’ve finished. I don’t think that my approach is being cheap - it just makes economic sense to me given my preferences and modus operandi. I’ve played something like 40 games in recent years which would be a dead cost of several thousand dollars for me if I had downloaded them all.

Obviously some games aren’t issued on disc and the download is unavoidable. If I want the game, I have no problem with this and just stump up for the download.